BELOIT—Rico Yarbrough accomplished something Monday night that the all-time basketball royalty in Beloit never achieved.
Bill Hanzlik. Tony Carr, Bob Grady, LaMont and Kyle Weaver … the list goes on and on with none of them ever enjoying a scoring night like Yarbrough’s.
The 6-foot-6 senior scored a school-record 48 points in a 74-63 Big Eight Conference victory at Sun Prairie East. He also pulled down 16 rebounds.
“Rico had one of those nights he won’t soon forget,” Beloit head coach Todd Marks said. “I knew he was scoring well, but when I looked up and saw 48 on the board I was surprised.”
Yarbrough was well aware of his scoring onslaught.
“At halftime I saw I had 27 and I thought this could be a huge night,” Yarbrough said. “I told my teammates after the game that it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
Marks agreed.
“The guys did a good job setting him up once they realized he was really rolling,” the coach said. “Fazion (Farr) and Amare (Hereford) in particular did a great job getting him the ball.”
Yarbrough was coming off a pair of 26-point efforts heading into the game and just took off from there.
“He dunked a few times and the rest were mainly attacking the rim or in transition,” Marks said. “Rico has really found his groove finding ways to score. He’s more comfortable in the offense. What he can do better than most is rebound the ball and then push it himself in transition. He can get from end to end quickly. Obviously he’s so explosive he can finish at the rim.”
Yarbrough had 23 field goals Monday and one free throw. Only one basket was a 3-pointer.
“Coach allows me to do what I do best and that's score in the paint,” Yarbrough said. “I can be a streaky outside shooter, but in the paint, that’s where I think I can be consistent.”
The Knights (3-10) struggled early in the season as Marks tried to establish a more disciplined approach in the talented Big Eight. Now they have won three of their past four games.
“We have picked it up a lot the past few games,” Yarbrough said. “I’m really proud of my team for doing that. It was frustrating losing, but we didn’t let it get to us and once we got that first win I think things started to snow-ball in the right direction.”
In addition to his offense, Yarbrough has improved on defense, avoiding fouls that put him on the bench earlier in the season.
“Rico and Jyrell (Cousins) are our size and when they’re in foul trouble it changes the complexion of the game,” Marks said. “We’re trying to teach them about walling up at the rim and not trying to block everything. The other thing is avoiding the silly reaching fouls around the perimeter.”
Overall, Marks couldn’t be more pleased with the improvement and production he’s seen from the senior, who didn’t even finish his junior year on the varsity.
“Rico has been eager,” the coach said. “He’s working hard and doing the right things. He’s been very coachable. He’s come to practice with a positive attitude, even when we were struggling. He should be proud of himself, no doubt.
“I think he loves basketball and he obviously continues to work at it and gain confidence. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be.”
Yarbrough said he hopes to play at a higher level.
“We will have some time to figure that all out, but his athleticism and his unique skill-set will give him opportunities,” Marks said.
“Last season really humbled me,” Yarbrough said. “I think I’ve tried to use it to make me a better basketball player. I came back ready to grind more because I knew my potential and I didn’t want to limit myself.”
• FORTY OR MORE: During the 1978 WIAA playoffs, the Knights' Tony Carr scored 42 points in a sectional final win over Fort Atkinson. Duane Vance tallied 44 points in an 83-82 Big Eight win over Madison Memorial in 1983,
Beloit Catholic’s Bernie Lampe tallied 50 points in a 73-63 playoff win over St. John’s Military Academy in 1961. A 6-11 center, Lampe’s family moved from Syracuse, NY, to Beloit his senior year. He averaged 29.7 points that season.
Turner has had a number of players reach 40 points, with Nacio Villarreal posting a school high of 49 at Waukesha South in 2016. That topped the 47 scored by Ty Talton against Brodhead in 1994. Three days earlier, Talton had scored 43 against Parkview.
Alec Fruin scored 40 or more four times with a high of 46 against East Troy in 2017. The others to reach 40 were Jordan Majeed with 43 in 2019, Jay McGregory with 40 in 1989 and Mark Prieve with 40 in 1978.