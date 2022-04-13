SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—Evan James finished first in the 1600 meters (5:22) and anchored the 4x400 relay team to first (3:43.3) to highlight Beloit Memorial’s performance in a dual meet Tuesday night at Sun Prairie.
The Purple Knights boys also won the 4x100 relay with Amarii Green, Cavari Kramer, Jayden Harriel and DJ Nora winning in 47.8 seconds as well as the 4x200 with Nora, Green, Saul Ramos and Eamonn Rougvie winning in 3:43.3.
Beloit picked up another victory in the triple jump from Jace Stolte (39-0).
In the team restulst, the Knights boys fell to Sun Prairie, 84-47, while Beloit’s girls lost 106-22.
Beloit’s lone firsts were by Olivia Cronin in the triple jump (32-feet, 2 inches), Azariea Roby in the long jump (14-4) and Kyle White in the 1600 (6:35.00).
GIRLS
Team results: Sun Prairie 106, Beloit Memorial 22.
Winners and BMHS finishers in top 3:
100 meters: 1, Dakota Mitchell (SP), 12.9. 200: 1, Natalie Figueroa (SP), 29.7. 400: 1, Darmstadter (SP), 1:08.62; 2, Gama (B), 1:12.00; 3, Mills-Brown (B), 1:17.6. 800: 1, Zimmerman (SP), 2:32.7; 2, Kline (SP), 2:38.5. 1600: 1, Kylie White (B), 6:35.00. 100 hurdles: 1, Audrey Seefeld (SP), 16.1. 300 hurdles: 1, Seefeld (SP), 51.9; 2, Deprey (SP), 52.6.
4x100 relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 52.6; 2, Beloit (Dubois, Roby, Mar, Burnett), 59.5. 4x200 relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:57.00; 2, Beloit (Mar, Roby, Dubois, Burnett), 2:06.3. 4x400 relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 4:35.7; 2, Beloit (Franzen, Wiles, Gama, Mills-Brown), 5:28.53. Long jump: 1, Azariea Roby (B), 14-4; 2, Sophia Franzen (B), 13-4. Triple jump: 1, Olivia Cronin (B), 32-2. High jump: 1, Alexa Womson (SP), 4-6. Pole vault: 1, Audrey Seefeld (SP), 10-0. Shot put: 1, Tyra Anderson (SP), 32-0. Discus: 1, Lauren Adams (SP), 85-11.
BOYS
Team results: Sun Prairie 84, Beloit Memorial 47.
Winners and BMHS finishers in top 3:
100 meters: 1, Tyus Willis (SP), 11.25; 2, DJ Nora (B), 11.51; 3, Cavari Kramer (B), 11.88. 200: 1, Teddy Wagner (SP), 25:00. 400: 1, Christian Jones (SP), 59.69; 3, X’Zavion Voss (B), 1:03.88.
800: 1, Mateo Alvarado Venegas (SP), 2:03.4; 3, Evan James (B), 2:12.9. 1600: 1, James (B), 5:22; 2. Anthony Ferrera (B), 5:52; 3, Aidan Greenlee (B), 5:54. 110 HH: 1, Dashie Maughan (SP), 17.1; 2, Danny Armelin (B), 17.7. 300 H: 1, Maughan (SP), 46.5; 2, Armelin (B), 47.7.
4x100 relay: 1, Beloit (Green, Kramer, Harriel, Nora), 47.8. 4x200 relay: 1, Beloit (Nora, Green, Ramos, Rougvie), 1:37.54. 4x400 relay: 1, Beloit (Mayse, Ramos, Rougvie, James), 3:43.3. Long jump: 1, Jerry Kaminski (SP), 18-1; 2, Eamonn Rougvie (B), 17-2.5. Triple jump: 1, Jace Stolte (B), 39-0.5; 2, Jackson Moore (B), 37-2.5. Pole vault: 1, Miles Adkins (SP), 10-6. Shot put: 1, Aidan Grob (SP), 48-3. Discus: 1, Grob (SP), 123-3.