JANESVILLE—Torrential rain on Friday morning caused the second day of the Tri-City Invitational golf tournament to only last four holes before it was stopped.
The four holes at Glen Erin were used as a tiebreaker for medals and allowed Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder to finish in first place in the tournament.
Griffin shot a 74 on Friday. Kai Wong had an 82, Liam Flanaganan 86 and Conner Churchill a 99.
Janesville Craig won the team title with a 321 score for the first day.
The team scores reverted back to the first day when the Knights were at 341. Janesville Craig shot 321, Fort Atkinson 323 and Janesville Parker 360.
• TRACK AND FIELD: JIM CHURCH INVITATIONAL: Host Brodhead/Juda captured the girls team championship in the eight-team meet while the boys title went to McFarland.
The Cardinals girls won with 193 points, followed by McFarland (119.5), Clinton (86), Evansville (85.5), Big Foot (75), Albany (44), Black Hawk (37) and Turner (26).
McFarland’s boys had 150 points, followed by Brodhead/Juda (11), Big Foot (107), Evansville (106), Clinton (105), Turner (50), Black Hawk (39) and Albany (22).
Turner’s Camden Combs won the 200 (23.02), was second in the long jump (20-1) and triple jump (42-9.25) and was third in the 100 (11.40).
Big Foot’s Gus Foster took three firsts, in the 800 (2:04.74), 1600 (4:34.99) and 3200 (10:18.87). Teammate Tyler Wilson won the long jump (20-2) and triple jump (42-10.25) and pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt won his event with a 14-6 effort.
Brodhead-Juda picked up wins from Blake Matthys in the shot put (42-3) and Josiah Engen in the high jump (5-8).
Clinton senior Sylvia Johansen won the 100 (12.54) and the 200 (26.88).
Brodhead/Juda’s Ellie Yates won the 400 and the long jump (15-9.5) and took second in the triple jump. Addison Yates won the 300 hurdles and high jump (5-1) and was second in the long jump.
Results:
BOYS: 100 meters: 1, Andrew Kelley (McF), 11.11; 2, Blake Senobe (B/J) 11.29; 3, Camden Combs (BT), 11.40. 200: 1, Combs (BT), 23.02; 2, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (McF), 23.52; 3, Senobe (B/J) 23.76. 400: 1, Blake Elliott (Evans), 54.99; 2, Xavier Diebold (Evans) 56.66; 3, Sawyer Dase (BF), 57.03. 800: 1, Gus Foster (BF), 2:4.74; 2, Spencer Alf (McF), 2:10.21; 3, Josh Hornbostel (Cl), 2:11.73. 1600: 1, Foster (BF), 4:34.99; 2, Alf (McF), 4:43.77; 3, Reagan Flickinger (Cl), 4:55.92. 3200: 1, Foster (BF), 10:18.87; 2, Flickinger (Cl), 10:49.91; 3, Isaac Ewing (McF), 10:50.20.
110 HH: 1, Matthew Miller (McF), 16.69; 2, Travis Zadra (McF), 18.13; 3, Lane Marty (BH), 18.92. 300 H: 1, Miller (Evans), 45.65; 3, Marty (BH), 46.97. 4x100 relay: 1, McFarland, 45.55; 2, Brodhead/Juda, 46.50; 3, Black Hawk, 47.54. 4x200 relay: 1, McFarland, 1:37.01; 2, Black Hawk, 1:38.08; 3, Big Foot, 1:38.34. 4x400 relay: 1, McFarland, 3:38.52; 2, Big Foot, 3:48.59; 3, Evansville, 3:48.92. 4x800 relay: 1, McFarland, 8:57.47; 2, Clinton, 9:02.11; 3, Albany, 9:27.10.
Shot put: 1, Blake Matthys (B/J), 42-3; 2, Owen Douglas (Cl), 41-7; 3, Gage Boegli (B/J), 41-4. Discus: 1, Douglas (Cl), 109-10; 2, Owin Korfmacker (Evans), 103-4; 3, Quinn Grovesteen Matchey (Evans), 102-9. High jump: 1, Josiah Engen (B/J), 5-8; 2, Sawyer Weisensel (Cl), 5-6; 3, Ethan Koss (Alb), 5-6. Pole vault: 1, Kaden Rambatt (BF), 14-6; 2, Gunner Katzenmeyer (Ev), 11-0; 3, Joe Lohmar (B/J), 9-6. Long jump: 1, Tyler Wilson (BF), 20-2; 2, Camden Combs (BT), 20-1; 3, Brady Bruns (B/J), 18-8.5. Triple jump: 1, Wilson (BF), 42-10.25; 2, Combs (BT), 42-92.5; 3, Gavin Pinnow (B/J), 36-11.25.
GIRLS: 100: 1, Sylvia Johansen (Cl), 12.54; 2, Lydia Larson (BF), 13.34; 3, Stella Arn (B/J), 13.42. 200: Johansen (Cl), 26.88; 2, Arn (B/J), 28.01; 3, Jada Burkhalter (B-J), 28.76. 400: 1, Ellie Yates (B/J), 1:04.96; 2, Jer’Novia Hermanson (Ev), 1:05.79; 3, Payton Wachholz (Alb), 1:06.44. 800: 1, Kalaena Riemer (B-J), 2:36.60; 2. Lydia Seifarth (BT), 2:38.40; 3, Ava Mueller (Cl), 2:39.60. 1600: 1, Ava Ahnen (Alb), 5:37.18; 2, Paige Damman (Cl), 5:40.60; 3, Lydia Seifarth (BT), 5:46.56. 3200: 1, Rosemary Gallagher (Ev), 12:59.57; 2, Emma Maly (Cl), 13:06.62; 3, Stella Augustson (BF), 14:51.91.
100 H: 1, Julia Ackley (McF), 16.80; 2, Addison Yates (B/J). 17.30; 3, Catherine Briddell (McF), 17.69. 300 H: 1, A. Yates (B/J), 50.77; 2, Lilly Innes (McF), 51.55; 3, Chloe Goecks (McF), 56.42. 4x100 relay: 1, Clinton (Hannah Hahn, Kiki Pfeifer, Carly Beals, Taylor Beaudin), 55.07; 2, McFarland, 55.78; 3, Brodhead/Juda, 55.90. 4x200 relay: 1, Big Foot (Lydia Larson, Elliana Pape, Leeza Patterson, Abby Hildebrandt), 1:59.17; 2, McFarland, 2:00.60; 3, Clinton, 2:05.52. 4x400 relay: 1, Brodhead/Juda (Stella Arn, Kalaena Riemer, Madi Brown, Ellie Yates), 4:24.84; 2, Albany, 4:34.82; 3, Clinton, 4:41.67. 4x800 relay: 1, Albany, 10:34.55; 2, Clinton, 11:00.81; 3, Brodhead/Juda, 11:17.68.
Shot put: 1, Kiara Moe (B/J), 33-8; 2, Onni Williams (B/J), 33-1; 3, Kirsten Fish (B/J), 32-0. Discus: 1, Jaliyah Collins (BH), 106-3; 2, Sydney Lueck (BF), 103-3; 3, Tori Urness (B/J), 94-9. High jump: 1, Addison Yates (B/J), 5-1; 2, Zada Maly (Cl), 4-8; 3, Rachel Kuehl (McF), 4-6. Pole vault: 1, Julia Ackley (McF), 9-0; 2, Taylor Midthun (B/J), 7-0; 3, Hannah Garvoille (Ev), 6-6. Long jump: 1, Ellie Yates (B/J), 15-9.5; 2, Addison Yates (B/J), 15-3.25; 3, Rachael Klitzman (Ev), 15-2. Triple jump: 1, Leeza Patterson (BF), 34-7; 2, Ellie Yates (B/J), 32-11; 3, Brenley Jones (B/J), 30-11.