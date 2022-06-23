Beloit Memorial's girls basketball team falls to Rockford Auburn By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Memorial’s Jocelyn Tibbetts heads upcourt against Auburn Thursday night at Harlem High School. Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The interaction between the girls basketball teams from Beloit Memorial and Rockford Auburn was anything but cordial Thursday night in sweat league play at Harlem High School.The Purple Knights trailed 15-14 at halftime in the defensive struggle, took the lead briefly at the outset of the second half, but eventually fell 37-25.• BMHS CAMP: Beloit Memorial will host the Beloit Girls Basketball Academy Aug. 1-3 at Barkin Arena. There will be two sessions.The Beginners/Intermediates (entering 3rd-6th grade) will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Advanced group (entering 5th-8th) will be held from 6-8 p.m.More information is available on the Beloit Memorial Girls Basketball Facebook page or by emailing dilonna.johnson@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man sentenced to a year and a day in prison for defrauding Mercyhealth in Janesville Stephen W. "Steve" Berg Alliant Energy will proceed with solar power project in the Town of Beloit Beloit Memorial student set to attend Harvard this fall Beloit residents dance, sing, laugh, eat and listen at two Juneteenth celebrations Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime