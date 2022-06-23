BDN_220624_BMHS girls BB
Beloit Memorial’s Jocelyn Tibbetts heads upcourt against Auburn Thursday night at Harlem High School.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The interaction between the girls basketball teams from Beloit Memorial and Rockford Auburn was anything but cordial Thursday night in sweat league play at Harlem High School.

The Purple Knights trailed 15-14 at halftime in the defensive struggle, took the lead briefly at the outset of the second half, but eventually fell 37-25.

BMHS CAMP: Beloit Memorial will host the Beloit Girls Basketball Academy Aug. 1-3 at Barkin Arena. There will be two sessions.

The Beginners/Intermediates (entering 3rd-6th grade) will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Advanced group (entering 5th-8th) will be held from 6-8 p.m.

More information is available on the Beloit Memorial Girls Basketball Facebook page or by emailing dilonna.johnson@gmail.com.

