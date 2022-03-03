Beloit Memorial's Davis earns HM on All-Big 8 By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Senior forward Bre’Nazjah Davis of Beloit Memorial received honorable mention to the 2021-22 All-Big Eight girls basketball team.Demetria Prewitt of Madison La Follette is the Big Eight’s Player of the Year as well as a co-Defensive Player of the Year with Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie.Angie Murphy of co-Big Eight champion Verona (with Sun Prairie) is the Coach of the Year.The entire team follows:• FIRST TEAM: Demetria Prewitt, La Follette, PG; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy,Janesville Craig, jr., G; Kate Huml, Janesville Craig, sr., G; Avree Antony, Sun Prairie, jr., W; Paige Lambe, Verona, jr., P; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie, jr., W; Megan Murphy, Verona, jr., G; Audrey Deptula, Middleton, jr., G.• SECOND TEAM: Alayna West, La Follette, so., SF; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig, so., G; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie, jr., G; McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial, sr., G; Reagan Briggs, Verona, so., G; Malia Green, La Follette, sr., SG; Kylah McCullers, Madison East, jr., G; McKenna Monogue, Middleton, sr., G.• HONORABLE MENTION: Bre’Nazjah Davis, Beloit Memorial, sr., F; Kearra Jones, Madison East, so., W; Ava Ehrlinger, Madison East, sr., G; Lauren Sparks, Madison Memorial, sr., G/F; Rachel Rademacher, Sun Prairie, sr., G; Emerson Myers, Madison Memorial, so., G/F; Kazaray Shanklin, Madison West, sr., G; Alyssa Ayers, Janesville Parker, sr., PG; Natlaie Rauwolf, Madison Memorial, sr., G. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit man arrested after pursuit in South Beloit Beloit man arrested after fleeing traffic stop Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime