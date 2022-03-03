BELOIT—Senior forward Bre’Nazjah Davis of Beloit Memorial received honorable mention to the 2021-22 All-Big Eight girls basketball team.

Demetria Prewitt of Madison La Follette is the Big Eight’s Player of the Year as well as a co-Defensive Player of the Year with Marie Outlay of Sun Prairie.

Angie Murphy of co-Big Eight champion Verona (with Sun Prairie) is the Coach of the Year.

The entire team follows:

FIRST TEAM: Demetria Prewitt, La Follette, PG; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy,Janesville Craig, jr., G; Kate Huml, Janesville Craig, sr., G; Avree Antony, Sun Prairie, jr., W; Paige Lambe, Verona, jr., P; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie, jr., W; Megan Murphy, Verona, jr., G; Audrey Deptula, Middleton, jr., G.

SECOND TEAM: Alayna West, La Follette, so., SF; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig, so., G; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie, jr., G; McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial, sr., G; Reagan Briggs, Verona, so., G; Malia Green, La Follette, sr., SG; Kylah McCullers, Madison East, jr., G; McKenna Monogue, Middleton, sr., G.

HONORABLE MENTION: Bre’Nazjah Davis, Beloit Memorial, sr., F; Kearra Jones, Madison East, so., W; Ava Ehrlinger, Madison East, sr., G; Lauren Sparks, Madison Memorial, sr., G/F; Rachel Rademacher, Sun Prairie, sr., G; Emerson Myers, Madison Memorial, so., G/F; Kazaray Shanklin, Madison West, sr., G; Alyssa Ayers, Janesville Parker, sr., PG; Natlaie Rauwolf, Madison Memorial, sr., G.

Recommended for you