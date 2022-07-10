BELOIT—Graduating high school and continuing your athletic career at the collegiate level is always a special occasion.
Signing your letter of intent alongside one of your best friends and teammate, who’s been by your side for years of basketball is a whole other level of special.
Sunday afternoon, Beloit Memorial High School’s Jaymion Copper and Davion Bland chose to formally commit to the next step of their lives side-by-side in the very gymnasium where they played four years of basketball together.
“That’s my boy,” Copper said. “We’ve been playing basketball together forever. So, just knowing that we’ve been through middle school and high school basketball, to finally be going our separate ways in college, I’m just happy for (Bland).”
Copper has committed to Rust College, an historically black college and university (HBCU) in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He went on a tour of the college with Michelle Hendrix-Nora, the principal of McNeel Intermediate School, and Regina Hendrix, the director of the Help Yourself program at Beloit College.
The school and the business program it offers were both appealing to Copper, but it wasn’t until Terrance Brelove, a basketball coach from Milwaukee, reunited him to the university did things really get moving.
“He reconnected me to their new coach coming in,” Copper said. “And he was like, ‘This is a really good spot. You can grind and do what you love to do there.’ I was all the way from day one. The coach reached back and said, ‘Yeah, it was a good fit.’ So, I’ve been there ever since.”
Copper plans to major in business administration and hopes to continue playing basketball professionally, but he also hopes to give back to Beloit once he completes his degree.
“I want to be my own entrepreneur,” he said. “I hope to go do what I do: defense, get my team involved and score. Hopefully that takes me somewhere. From there I want to use my education to do what I want to in life, which is to come back and help the city out. That’s been my dream.”
Bland knows that Copper has the skill-set to take his game to the next level.
“He’s a pass-first point guard,” he said. “Loves to pick up four quarter defense. He pushed me every day in practice. He can make it wherever he is, and (Rust) has got a good one coming in.”
Bland has committed to Tabor College, a private Mennonite liberal arts college in Hillsboro, Kansas. He is coming off a senior season where he received an honorable mention on the 2021-22 All-Big Eight Conference boys basketball team and an honorable mention on the Beloit Daily News All-Area team.
Tabor seemed like the perfect fit to Bland, and he said all signs point to success there.
“They said they needed a point guard,” Bland said. “And they felt like it’d be a good spot for me. They have a good coaching staff, a lot of good history. They’re going to do their best to get me to the next level.”
Copper described Bland as a dedicated basketball player who he expects big things from in college.
“He’s as tough as it gets,” Copper said. “Nothing stops him from getting to where he wants in life, on and off the court. He can face any obstacle and go through it strong, no matter what anybody says.”
Bland hopes to continue to stay in basketball for his future, whether it be on or off the court, so he plans to major in sports administration.
“I hope they make me not only a better basketball player, but a better man,” he said. “My dream is to go to the NBA, but if that doesn’t work I’d love to be an agent. It’d be a career that I’d enjoy every day.”
After four years of grueling training and work to become better basketball players, both Bland and Copper were happy to be spending the big day with friends and family.
“It means a lot coming off of a long season,” Copper said. “We’ve been (at Memorial) all four years and we’ve finally accomplished it.”
Bland said the whole day is a “dream come true.”
“We used to always talk about this in the classroom,” he said. “And to see it finally coming true, I think we both picked a good school and I’m excited for the future.”
Both players will never forget what the city of Beloit and Memorial did to help make them who they are today.
“They say with your environment, you are what you’re made of,” Copper said. “The energy that the fans brought all the time and that same energy we play with each other. And the people we love, that’s what pushed me hard. That’s what motivates me, my city.”