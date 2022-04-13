BELOIT—When it comes to competing in high school, three-sport Beloit Memorial athlete Olivia Cronin has experienced a lot. Some would say she’s seen it all.
Until Tuesday, that is.
It wasn’t anything that happened at the track and field meet in Sun Prairie. It was how the Purple Knights got there in the first place.
For the third time this season, it looked early in the day as though Cronin’s team would be stranded at home, unable to travel to the meet because the bus company Beloit Memorial contracts with didn’t have enough drivers.
“We didn’t know we had a way to get there until around noon and we were supposed to leave at 2,” Cronin said. “The Sun Prairie coach (Doug Maughan) found out and he works for a bus company. So he drove a bus down, wearing a Sun Prairie jacket, and picked us up and took us to the meet.
“Our bus company drove us home, but getting us there, that was super nice of him to do that. During the meet, he was asking our names and pulling for us, too. He’s a great guy.”
Cronin and her teammates showed up at 7 a.m. to wait for a bus that never showed up for their first meet, the Madison West Relays.
“We never found out what happened then,” she said. “Then last week we didn’t have a driver to take us to a meet.”
Maughan’s kind gesture allowed Cronin to not only compete Tuesday, but win the triple jump (32-feet, 2 inches).
The meet was just another chapter in a memorable career for the Purple Knight senior, who earlier this year decided she would attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., and play college club hockey there.
Playing hockey in the Valley of the Sun? Really?
“Hockey is popular everywhere,” Cronin said. “I’m really excited. I talked to one of the girls I know there from Minnesota and she said that you walk into practice in shorts and flip-flops and then you get on the ice.”
When you play for a hockey program in a place like Arizona you do the opposite of softball programs from the Midwest. While they head south on their major road trip to pick up games, Cronin’s team will hit places like Minnesota.
“I visited and I loved the campus. It’s beautiful there and there’s always something to do,” she said.
It will be the next step as a hockey player for Cronin, who first laced up skates when she was 3 and came up through the Beloit Youth Hockey Association ranks. She started all four seasons in high school for the Rock County Fury and racked up a team record 2,231 saves and a .918 save percentage.
The Fury had their most success her first two seasons, going 12-8-2 when she was a freshman and 12-8-0 and qualifying for the state tournament when she was a sophomore. Her junior season was impacted by COVID-19 and the Fury played only about half a season, going 6-7-1. The team had a rebuilding year when she was a senior, finishing 7-15-2.
While her sister Bailey competes in Division I track and field at …, Olivia said she thinks she is a better fit for the Division III-style program at …
“I really want to be a student first,” she said. “I think when you’re a Division I athlete there is a lot of pressure on you to perform for the team.”
A top student, Cronin said an academic scholarship will help bring down the cost of tuition, which she described as quite affordable to begin with.
“I think it’s going to be a great experience,” said the future Accounting major.
Cronin, who was on the golf team in the fall, has a final individual season this spring. She was within a half-inch of qualifying for sectionals in the triple jump last year. UW-Whitewater triple jumper Shelvin Garrett II, a BMHS alum who was third in the nation at the NCAA Division III Indoor Nationals a month ago, is helping coach the Knights in that event in his spare time.
“Shelvin has been a great help,” Cronin said. “He’s a solid motivator and he’s very knowledgeable and recognizes where he can help you technically. He has texted us workouts and when he can’t make it to meets or practices, he has us take video of our jumps and then he watches them in slow motion so he can study our form and see where we can improve.
“My goal going into the season was to hit 33-feet, but after going 32-2 (Tuesday night) I think I may have to raise it to 34. I’d like to go to state, too, but you can’t control what others do. I’d rather focus on a distance and hit that. Then we’ll see if it’s good enough (to go to state) compared to everyone else.”