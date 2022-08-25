BELOIT—After battling for a 2-0 victory over Hononegah on Tuesday, Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team had an easier time against Watertown on Thursday, posting a 5-0 non-conference victory at Jacobson Field.

Baylor Denu, who scored both goals Tuesday, tacked on three more against Watertown. The Purple Knights also got goals from Britton Sala and Jose Reyes.

