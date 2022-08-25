BELOIT—After battling for a 2-0 victory over Hononegah on Tuesday, Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team had an easier time against Watertown on Thursday, posting a 5-0 non-conference victory at Jacobson Field.
Baylor Denu, who scored both goals Tuesday, tacked on three more against Watertown. The Purple Knights also got goals from Britton Sala and Jose Reyes.
Watertown managed only two shots on goal and goalies Beckham Denu and Daniel Althaus each collected a save.
“We set the tone early being able to press them in our attacking third of the field the first 15 minutes of the game,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “They were clearly exhausted midway through the first half with our constant pressure.”
Baylor Denu’s hat trick came in a little over 45 minutes of play. Saul Ramos had a pair of assists.
Beloit will play two games Saturday at the Amherst Invitational before traveling to East Troy on Tuesday.
• TENNIS: SUN PRAIRIE EAST 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Purple Knights picked up their victory at No. 2 doubles where Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton defeated Sun Prairie’s Leah Schroeder and Ashley Bedner, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 4 singles also saw a battle as Sun Prairie’s Raina Borgardt edged Beloit’s Emma Middleton, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4. At No. 3 doubles, Sun Prairie’s Teegan Davis and Grace Durham defeated Beloit’s Jasmine Davison and Faviola Estrada-Castro, 6-3, 6-3.