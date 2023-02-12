BELOIT—One night after a rough 7-4 loss against the rival Janesville Bluebirds, Beloit Memorial’s hockey team regrouped in a hurry.
Hosting Milton for a makeup game that was the regular-season finale for both teams, the Purple Knights overcame a flurry of penalties to post a 6-3 non-conference victory at Edwards Ice Arena.
“I know a lot of the guys were sore from Friday, but we battled through that,” said junior Payton Whalen, who was one of three Knights scoring two goals.
“We were able to get one more home game for our seniors and it was on teacher appreciation night so that was important,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “Our main goal was to get through the night with a win, no injuries and no disqualifications before our playoff opener. We were able to do that.”
After a 1-1 first period, Beloit went up 4-1 in the second and both teams scored two goals in the third.
The Knights overcame 11 penalties in the rough-and-tumble contest. Milton had seven, including four for roughing.
“It was one of our rougher games,” Whalen said. “Five-on-five, we know we can score on (Milton). It’s not like against Janesville where we rely on power-plays to score goals. We know the key to winning games is just staying out of the (penalty) box for us.”
Nathan Fiebig gave them an early 1-0 lead, but Milton’s Colter Thom tied it on a power-play goal with 3:32 left in the period.
The Knights scored two even-strength goals by Sam Rowald and another by Whalen in the second period to take a 4-1 advantage.
Both teams were whistled for four penalties in the third period. Milton quickly cut it to 4-2 on a goal by Thom, but Beloit’s Whalen answered less than a minute later.
A long slapshot by Fiebig made it 6-2 with 2:40 left. Milton’s Thom got his hat trick with 1:39 left.
The Knights play Marquette at 7 p.m. Tuesday in their WIAA regional opener.
“We’re pumped for the playoffs,” Whalen said. “We play in a tough conference and we’ve battled. Now we’ll give it our all and just see what happens.”
Hoey said, “We’re a 10th seed and they’re seventh, but upsets happen every year. We’re playing our best hockey at the end of the season. We just have to be consistent. When we do that we can play with anyone.
“Jayden Piccione, Payton Whalen and Max Allen have all played well lately and Nathan Anastasi is kind of the engine that drives us.”
Goaltender Jameson Flanagan has been an iron man, too, playing every minute for Beloit. He had 33 saves Saturday. Milton’s Benett Thompson had 46.
• FRIDAY: The host Bluebirds (16-6, 7-4 Big Eight) took a 3-1 first-period lead and Beloit couldn’t catch them at the Janesville Ice Center.
Beloit’s Cole Rowald scored twice and Summers and Fiebig had one goal apiece. Flanagan had 32 saves while Janesville’s Jaicy Campbell had 29.