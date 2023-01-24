BDN_230125_BMHS hockey
Beloit Memorial’s Marcus Allen (14) and Jaxon Walenga (22) try to take the puck from a Madison West Regent Tuesday night at Edwards Ice Arena.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s hockey team ended up winning one of three periods but that wasn’t near enough to knock off visiting Madison West Tuesday night at Edwards Ice Arena.

The Regents built up a 4-1 lead after one period and went on to post a 6-2 victory.

