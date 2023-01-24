BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s hockey team ended up winning one of three periods but that wasn’t near enough to knock off visiting Madison West Tuesday night at Edwards Ice Arena.
The Regents built up a 4-1 lead after one period and went on to post a 6-2 victory.
Beloit cut it to 4-2 with the lone goal of the second period, but the Regents tacked on two more goals in the third to win the Big Eight contest.
After West scored about a minute into the game, Beloit‘s Marcus Allen tied it with assists by Jayden Piccione and Payton Whalen.
West’s Teddy Osmond scored the next two goals and Quinn Smith scored the second before adding two more in the third period.
The Knights got the lone goal of the second period as Whalen scored on an assist by Piccione. West goalie Isaac Ingwell was busy in the period with 18 of his 41 saves. Beloit’s Jameson Flanagan finished with 30.
The game had few penalties with the Knights whistled for just two and West nailed with five, three coming in the third period.
MADISON WEST 6, BELOIT 2
Madison West...4 0 2 — 6
Beloit Memorial.1 1 0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD: MW, Smith (unassisted), 1:02; BM, Mar. Allen (Piccione, Whalen), 5:13; MW, Osmond (Eichhiorn, Blonien), 6:22; MW, Osmond (Eichhorn, Morris), 8:56; MW, Smith (Wenkman), 16:20.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Whalen (Piccione), 2:21.
THIRD PERIOD: MW, Smith (Wenkman, Zanni), 1:54. MW, Smith (unassisted), 4:11.