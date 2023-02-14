BROOKFIELD, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team stuck with Marquette University High School for two periods Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Purple Knights, the third period belonged to the hosts as they outscored Beloit 4-1 to post a 6-2 victory in a WIAA regional opener at Eble Ice Arena.
“We were with them for two periods,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “It was 2-1 after the second. But they jumped on us and we lost it for about 7 minutes and they put a bunch on the board.
“It was a great game up until that point.”
Marquette (11-13-0) scored first, by Nevan Kearney at the 7:25 mark, but the Knights tied it about four minutes later on a goal by sophomore Logan Tysse with assists from sophomore Jaxon Walenga and junior Sam Rowald.
Marquette’s William Mehring tallied the only goal of the second period to make it 2-1.
The floodgates opened in the third period. Jack Ambrose made it 3-1 on a power-play goal, followed by two goals by Keegan Kowalke and Kearney’s second goal of the game at the 7:55 mark.
The Knights (6-13-0) made it 6-2 on a power-play goal by freshman Marcus Allen. Juniors Cole Rowald and Max Allen collected assists.
Beloit goaltender Jameson Flanagan finished with 44 saves while Dirk Pawlak had 24.
• BOXSCORE:
MARQUETTE 6, BELOIT 2
Beloit………1 0 1 – 2
Marquette…1 1 4 – 6
FIRST PERIOD: M, Kearney (Kowalke, Martin), 7:25; BM, Tysse (Walenga, S. Rowald), 11:45.
SECOND PERIOD: M, Mehring (Sielovan), 13:08.
THIRD PERIOD: M, Ambrose (Catherall, Barker), 2:24 (pp); M, Kowalke (Ambrose, Catherall), 4:51; M, Kowalke (Kearney, Catherall), 7:01; M, Kearney (Kaltenbach, Mehring), 7:55; BM, Marc. Allen (C. Rowald, Max Allen), 8:45 (pp).