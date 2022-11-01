BELOIT—Beloit Memorial senior Baylor Denu heads up his team’s honorees on the 2022 All-Big Eight Conference Boys Soccer Team as a First Team forward.
Denu finished the season with 24 goals and 11 assists. For his career, he had 52 goals and 50 assists for 104 total points, third most in program history. He earned First Team honors for the second year in a row. The only other Purple Knight to ever earn First Team twice was Jose Barron.
Denu was also runner-up for Player of the Year honors in the conference to Verona’s Connor Gage, who verbally committed to play at the University of Wisconsin a few weeks ago.
The Knights also had three other players receive honors on the All-Big Eight squad. Junior forward Jeremy Plascencia, who finished the season with five goals and six assists, earned Honorable Mention.
Beloit sophomore defender Diego Gama, who scored the tying goal against Madison Memorial in the WIAA playoffs, also earned Honorable Mention. Sophomore goalkeeper Beckham Denu, who posted seven shutouts and had a goals-against average of 2.01, also earned Honorable Mention.
Middleton’s Kevin Pauls is the Big Eight Coach of the Year.
The entire team follows:
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS: Connor Gage, jr., Verona; Dom Campos, sr., Middleton; Alex Klimm, sr., Verona.
MIDFIELDERS: Baylor Denu, sr., Beloit Memorial; Riley Stevens, sr., Sun Prairie West; EJ Van de Grift, sr., Verona; Finn Kennedy, sr., Madison West.
DEFENDERS: Daniel Kim, sr., Middleton’ Brian Vasquez Trejo, sr., Verona; Jacob Lang, sr., Madison Memorial; Josh Lee, soph., Middleton.
GOALKEEPER: Carsten Ganter, sr., Sun Prairie East;
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS: Fred Foueppe, sr., Madison East; Daniel Worrell, jr., Sun Prairie West; Xavier Stein, sr., Madison West; Lucas Albright, soph., Sun Prairie East; Oliver Becker, sr., Verona.
MIDFIELDERS: Cal Avery, jr., Middleton; Peter Yehle, sr., Madison Memorial.
DEFENDERS: Landon Holmen, jr., Sun Prairie East; Ben Brody, sr., Madison West; Benjamin Berkson, sr., Madison East; Christian Flores Lopez, jr., Verona.
GOALKEEPER: Evan Prince, sr., Madison Memorial.
HONORABLE MENTION
FORWARDS: Jeremy Placencia, jr., Beloit Memorial; Kent Espinoza, sr., Janesville Craig; Stephen Kaster, jr., Janesville Craig; Brady Posser, sr., Madison Memorial; Tony Murphy, so., Middleton; Ethan Correa, sr., Sun Prairie East.
MIDFIELDERS: Gabriel Diaz, sr., Janesville Craig; Daniel Marshall, sr., Janesville Parker; Zephyr Lengle, sr., Madison East; Oge Enwemnwa, sr., Madison La Follette; Alfredo Herrera, Madison La Follette, sr.; Luis Portillo, sr., Madison Memorial; Bryan Garcia, sr., Madison Memorial’; Ben Minikel-Larocque, sr., Madison West; Arien Van Mol, soph., Middleton; Eli Thao, sr., Sun Prairie East; Tyler Hodges, sr., Sun Prairie West; Carson Schmoldt, sr., Sun Prairie West.
DEFENDERS: Diego Gama, soph., Beloit Memorial; Ben Huber, sr., Janesville Craig; Benjamin Eibes, jr., Madison East; Aiden Fitz, sr., Madison La Follette; Alex Grahn, sr., Madison Memorial; Ethan Brody, sr., Madison West; Taatjes Belgiano, sr., Middleton; TJ Ganter, soph., Sun Prairie East; Tyler Dom, sr., Sun Prairie West; Charlie McGinnis, jr., Verona.
GOALKEEPER: Beckham Denu, soph., Beloit Memorial; Brennan Lovell, soph., Janesville Parker; Devin Glassman, sr., Madison La Follette; Michael Fussell, jr., Middleton; Ian Nelson, Sun Prairie West, sr.