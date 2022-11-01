BDN_221102_Baylor Denu
Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu scored 24 goals this fall to lead his team to a WIAA regional championship.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial senior Baylor Denu heads up his team’s honorees on the 2022 All-Big Eight Conference Boys Soccer Team as a First Team forward.

Denu finished the season with 24 goals and 11 assists. For his career, he had 52 goals and 50 assists for 104 total points, third most in program history. He earned First Team honors for the second year in a row. The only other Purple Knight to ever earn First Team twice was Jose Barron.

