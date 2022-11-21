Beloit Memorial's Baylor Denu named 2nd Team All-State By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Baylor Denu has become only the second Beloit Memorial boys soccer player to earn Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Boys All-State recognition twice during his career.The senior, who received WSCA All-State Honorable Mention in 2021, has been named to the Second Team All-State for this fall. That puts him in the top 24 players out of 4,700 in Wisconsin.Denu is only the second player in program history to earn Second Team All-State recognition, joining Alberto Martinez (2016).Denu finished the 2022 season with 52 career goals and 50 career assists to total 154 career points. He is the third all-time leading scorer in program history.The multi-talented athlete was also the place kicker for the Knights varsity football team and is currently playing varsity basketball. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County Beloit Public Library is among 20 libraries that offer free passes to state parks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime