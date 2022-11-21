BELOIT—Baylor Denu has become only the second Beloit Memorial boys soccer player to earn Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Boys All-State recognition twice during his career.

The senior, who received WSCA All-State Honorable Mention in 2021, has been named to the Second Team All-State for this fall. That puts him in the top 24 players out of 4,700 in Wisconsin.

