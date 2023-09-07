BURLINGTON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s Aidan Greenlee turned in the second-fastest time for juniors in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays held at Burlington School Forest Thursday.

Greenlee had in a time of 18:25.17 to finish seventh overall in the 11-12 run. Teammate Anthony Ferrera was 22nd in 19:54.33. Waterford’s Trever Buchanan took medalist honors with a 17:34.08.

  

