BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys soccer team had sailed through smooth waters through the first four games of the season.
The Purple Knights had outscored their opponents 16-0 and entered conference play with a perfect record.
Beloit finally ran into troubled waters against Middleton on Thursday night at Jacobson Field as the two battled through a physical slugfest to end the game at a 2-2 tie.
“I was impressed with how hard we played tonight,” head coach Brian Denu said. “We didn’t necessarily play our best game, but we played super hard. Last year (Middleton) beat us 5-1. It stunk that we gave up one late, but I loved that we played hard until the very end.”
Coach Denu isn’t wrong to use the word hard so many times as it was the most physical game that the Purple Knights had played this season.
“We’re not a very physical team by trade because we’re not big kids,” Coach Denu said. “When we play schools that are bigger and stronger, it can turn into a physical match. Our kids fought back tonight and I’m very pleased they didn’t back down.”
Several yellow cards were handed out throughout the match, and the game couldn’t go more than a few minutes without having two players knock each other around and to the ground.
“It got a little bit scrappy,” senior Britton Sala said. “It was a physical game, and we battled hard. We came away with a point, but obviously we wanted three.”
The Cardinals largely controlled the ball for the first half as the Purple Knights had trouble maintaining possession from their fast-footed opponents.
Beloit stuffed a free kick attempt with a wall of blockers and managed to clear a corner kick back to midfield.
The Cardinals finally struck 16 minutes into the game as Dominick Campos took a nice pass and quickly put the ball into the back of the net and out of reach of Beckham Denu, who had not allowed a goal yet this season.
After Middleton’s goal, the Purple Knights started to make some runs of their own at the goal.
Baylor Denu threw an inbound ball back in play off an opponent’s back, allowing him to take possession of the ball and pass a quick strike to Sala, who rocketed the ball past the Cardinal’s diving goalie.
“It just came out of nowhere,” Sala said. “I saw the ball from Baylor, he played me, took it past the keeper and I didn’t open it. Things happen, and we got excited after that.”
Coach Denu said that the team has high expectations for Sala.
“He’s really coming through this year,” he said. “He’s a heck of a player, very crafty. We can move him all over the place, and he’s good in every spot he goes in. It’s awesome for him.”
Middleton continued to press on Beloit’s defense as the first half came to a close, but Beckham continued to make several saves as he punched one ball out of play and used both hands to knock away another. He finished with six saves.
Sala said that the Purple Knights are lucky to have Beckham.
“He’s a great goalkeeper,” Sala said. “If it wasn’t for him today, it would have been an even bigger score. What a keeper he is.”
Coming out of the first half in a 1-1 tie, the Purple Knights flipped the script to start the second.
The physicality of the game came out once again as a Cardinal’s penalty set up a Baylor penalty kick, who used his fancy footwork to easily juke the goalie and put Beloit in the lead.
The second half featured much more back-and-forth between the two opponents with both goalies preventing any shots the offenses managed to get off.
With 15 minutes left in the game, Middleton kicked the ball from the sideline into a group of players, and Nester Sharaf managed to get the ball past Beckham to make it a draw once again.
The Cardinals attacked the Purple Knights’ goal several times in the closing minutes, but Beckham and his defenders prevented any shots from going in to end the game with a draw.
“It’s been a fun ride not to lose so far this season,” coach Denu said. “It’s exciting. Our focus right now is to finish as high as possible in the conference.”
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Memorial 2, Middleton 2
Beloit Memorial.....1 1-2
Middleton.....1 1-2
SCORING:
M—Campos (unassisted), 16:00
BM—Sala (Denu), 27:00
BM- Denu (unassisted), 52:12
M—Sharaf (unassisted), 65:00
Saves- BM 6, Middleton 2.