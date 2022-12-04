MILTON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team swept the relays in the Tom Lieder Invitational at Milton High School Saturday on the way to taking first place with 406 points.
Beloit’s 200-yard medley relay won in 1:49.66 with the quartet of Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong, Ben Sill and Sean Goodspeed finishing in 1:49.66.
The Purple Tide’s 200 free relay team of Charlie Ziemba, Sill, Goodspeed and Aidon Donovan were first in 1:34.71.
Beloit’s 400 free relay team of Ziemba, Wong, Tony Severson and Donovan won in 3:35.68.
Ziemba won the 200 free and was runnerup in the 100 free (51.98). Severson was third in 56.44.
Beloit’s Donovan was second in the 200 IM (2:13.31) and Greenlee fourth (2:23.69). Donovan was third in the 500 free (5:33.43.
Sill was second in the 50 free (24.52) and Goodspeed fifth (25.17). Sill was also second in the 100 butterfly (58.96).
Wong finished second in the 100 IM (1:03.23) and Duke Allen was fourth (1:05.72). Wong was also second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.01) and Greenless fourth (1:02.19).
Allen was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.77) and Goodspeed was third (1:13.96).
• TEAM SCORES: Beloit Memorial 406, Janesville Craig 314, Milton 286, Fort Atkinson 280, Watertown 273, Kenosha Bradford 128, Whitewater 124.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 103, Janesville Parker 93, Delavan-Darien 75, Platteville/Lancaster 69.5.
• FRIDAY: Beloit fell to Madison West 145-35. Ziemba placed second in the 200 IM (2:15.09) and Aidan Donovan was second in the 100 back (1:00.62). Donovan was third in the 100 butterfly (59.04). Cody Burnett was third in diving (134.20).