MILTON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team swept the relays in the Tom Lieder Invitational at Milton High School Saturday on the way to taking first place with 406 points.

Beloit’s 200-yard medley relay won in 1:49.66 with the quartet of Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong, Ben Sill and Sean Goodspeed finishing in 1:49.66.

