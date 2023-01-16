MANITOWOC, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team gave retiring head coach Dick Vogel a terrific going away present on Friday night when they knocked off rival Janesville Craig in his final Big Eight Conference dual meet, 90-80, in Janesville.
Then the Purple Tide topped that on Saturday by taking first place in the Manitowoc Lincoln Invitational.
Vogel began his long career as Beloit head coach with a dual meet at Craig in the 1984-85 season so it was only fitting he finished it there, too.
Beloit won the 200-yard freestyle relay with sophomore Charie Ziemba, senior Ben Sill, freshman Cody Burnett and junior Aidan Donovan finishing in 1:37.38. The Tide also won the 400 free relay with Ziemba, sophomore Aidan Greenlee, senior Kai Wong and Donovan finishing in 3:28.19.
Ziemba also took first individually in both the 200 free (1:53.72) and the 100 free (50.02). Sill also won two individual events, the 50 free (24.30) and the 100 butterfly (57.28).
Greenlee was second in the 100 back (58.20) and sophomore Allen Duke was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.87).
Beloit’s swimmers were just warming up. In the meet at Manitowoc Lincoln, they finished first with 471 points. The host school was second with 428, followed by BVC Swim Team (306), Two Rivers/Roncalli (300), Port Washington (288), Kiel (195) and Janesville Parker (108).
Beloit won the 200 free relay with Ziemba, Sill, Sean Goodspeed and Donovan finishing in 1:34.32. The Tide also took fourth with Tony Severson, Burnett, Aiden Vanlandingham and Duke finishing in 1:45.05.
The 400 free relay team of Ziemba, Severson, Wong and Donovan was first in 3:30.46. The 200 medley relay of Greenlee, Wong, Sill and Goodspeed was second (1:49.47).
Individually, Ziemba won the 100 free in 51.27 with Wong fifth (54.48). Ziemba was second in the 200 free (1:55.79) with VanLandingham fifth (2:02.08).
Beloit’s Donovan won the 200 IM (2:13.70) with Greenlee second (2:15.73) and fifth, 2:28.13.
Sill was first in the 100 butterfly (56.86) with Donovan fourth (59.38). Sill was third in the 50 free (24.30) and Goodspeed fifth (25.18).
Greenlee picked up a first in the 100 back (59.70) with Wong third (1:01.32).
VanLandignham was fifth in the 500 free (5:34.30).