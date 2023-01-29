BELOIT—Freshman Cody Burnett gave Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team a nice springboard into Saturday’s Battle on the Rock at the Dick Vogel Natatorium by finishing second in the diving competition held on Friday night.
Burnett also set a school record with his 320 points.
“Not bad for a freshman who has only been diving since November,” said Beloit head coach Vogel, who is retiring after this season. “Cody was a swimmer in middle school, but he always wanted to try diving. He is very talented and I attribute most of his success to his going over to Beloit College four nights a week and practicing with the divers there.
“You can’t have fear and you have to know where you are in space when your body is twisting around. I am really impressed with how well he has done.”
Vogel was impressed with his entire 15-man team, which captured only one event Saturday, but had more than enough top-five finishes to pull out first place. The Purple Tide finished with 358.5 points to hold off Hononegah (325.4).
Madison East/La Follette was third with 311 points, followed by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (289), Sun Prairie West (269), Harlem (233), Rockford Boylan (177), Rockford East (163) and Freeport (82).
The Tide’s best finish was by its 200-yard freestyle relay team. The quartet of sophomore Charlie Ziemba, senior Ben Sill, junior Sean Goodspeed and junior Aidan Donovan won in 1:32.94.
“The 200 free relay is faster than last year’s 200 free relay which was a darn good relay,” Vogel said. “That was our only first, but other than 500 free and 100 butterfly I think we had at least two swimmers in the top eight in each event. That was nice to see. This is one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever coached. Every night these guys go at it. They walk out of here exhausted.”
Accustomed to teams with around 30 swimmers, Vogel said this year’s team is really quality over quantity.
“Right now the kids who are projected to go to sectionals are significantly faster than their seed times for sectionals last year,” he said. “In some respects they are swimming faster than their end-of-season times last year. We have a lot of season-best and lifetime bests going on.
“We are feeling real confident if we can just stay healthy. We only have 15 guys so our health is everything. If one kid gets sick it really affects relays. If a kid does get sick we separate him from the team quickly and tell him to stay home. Our team GPA is way up there so you know they’ll do their homework at home.”
In addition to Burnett, Beloit collected a second place from Aidan Vanlandingham in the 500 freestyle (5:28.95).
The Tide’s 400 freestyle relay of Ziemba, Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong and Aidan Donovan (3:25.59) finished third along with Donovan in the 200 IM (2:11.69) and 100 free (50.12), Greenlee in the 100 back (58.48) and Sill in the 100 butterfly (57.04)..
Beloit got fourths from Greenlee in the 200 IM (2:12.64) and Wong in the 100 backstroke (59.35).
Vanlandingham was sixth in the 200 free (1:59.80) and Ziemba sixth in the 100 free (51.22). Beloit’s 200 medley relay was also sixth (1:48.25).
Hononegah’s best finishes were seconds by sophomore Cale Miles in the 100 butterfly (56.43) and the 200 individual medley (2:08.65) and seconds by junior Vito Skominas in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.75).
Skominas was third in the 200 free (1:54.48) and Logan Johnson third in the 500 free (5:30.90).
Hononegah picked up fourths from Owen West in the 100 back (59.35), Hayden Blankenship in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.88), Austin Anderson in the 500 free (5:35.54) and the 400 free relay with Miles, West, Johnson and Skominas finishing in 3:28.26.
Aidan Paccagnini was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.53) and the 100 fly (1:01.78). The Indians’ 200 medley relay was also fifth (1:45.39).
Rockford East senior swimmer Camden Taylor set a pair of pool records: 4:36.67 in the 500 free and 1:50.83 in the 200 IM. Taylor has set records at the NIC-10 meet in six individual events the past two years.
“Considering we’ve held the Big Eight meet here several times, he really beat some fast times,” Vogel said. “That was impressive.”