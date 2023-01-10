BELOIT—To put it simply, it just wasn’t the Beloit Memorial boys hockey team’s night.
The Sun Prairie United Co-Op just had an aggressive offense that was able to move the puck quickly and shoot it efficiently while its defense was methodical in preventing many quality shots from the Knights, who fell 11-2 Tuesday night at Edwards Ice Arena.
“It was a frustrating game,” head coach James Hoey said. “Sun Prairie has a lot of good players. Early on in the season, we gave up too many odd man rushes. Then we kind of cleaned it up. I don’t know if it’s just the style of their play, but we didn’t take care of business with the rushes.”
All the more frustrating was the fact that the Knights only lost to the Cardinals 5-3 back in the first game of the season, and Beloit looked poised to make it a tight game early.
Sun Prairie’s Tyler Wilcenski got a hot shot past senior goalie Jameson Flanagan just over a minute into the contest, but about three minutes later an aggressive Knights’ offense evened it up.
“We jumped on them right away,” Hoey said. “I thought it was pretty even. We were outworking them, and we had them on the run for a little bit.”
Sophomore Jayden Piccione of Beloit Turner was the one to make it one-all. Junior Nathan Fiebig hit a quick pass to junior Max Allen, who just as quickly got the puck to Piccione. He fired and scored for a back-door goal on the power play.
“He always works hard,” junior defenseman Cole Rowald said. “He’s one of the hardest workers on this team. He is small, but physical.”
The two teams exchanged possession of the puck for a while, but about nine minutes into the first period the Cardinals had a commanding run.
A Tyler Rauls’ shot got past Flanagan as Sun Prairie proceeded to score the next five goals to take a 6-1 lead about seven minutes into the second period.
“They were just getting pucks deep,” Rowald said. “And beating us one-on-one. Jameson kept us in it more than he should, but they had a lot more opportunities than us.”
Flanagan had 43 total saves while playing all 51 minutes. Without a backup goalie, he has been in goal for nearly every minute this season.
“He just stand on his hand almost every night,” Hoey said. “He takes so many shots, makes great saves. There’s some nights where we just don’t help him out. And tonight was one of those nights where, a lot of times, he made the first save.”
The Knights struggled to get the puck out of the zone and to clear out the net as Sun Prairie had a field day with quality shots.
Rowald broke the scoring frenzy, sneaking a solid shot into the net right in front of goalie Easton Lemke.
“I was basically just doing my role in front of the goal,” Rowald said. “And I tipped one in.”
But the Cardinals scored the next five goals to turn the game into a rout, controlling the flow of the game for much of the night.
The Knights are still searching for their first win in the Big Eight, and it doesn’t get any easier with conference-leading Verona (10-4, 7-1) coming to town on Thursday.
“The conference wins are really what matters,” Hoey said. “And there’s not an easy team in this conference. For us to compete in the conference, we have to do everything right the entire game.”
Rowald knows the challenge that lies ahead for the squad.
“We all have to show up at practice tomorrow and work hard,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy. But who knows, it’s high school hockey.”
Sun Prairie 11, Beloit Memorial 2
SP….3 5 3—11
BM…1 1 0—2
FIRST PERIOD: SP, Wilcenski (Meyer, LaRowe), 1:36; BM, Piccione (Max Allen, Fiebig), 4:29 (pp); SP, Rauls (Kreitlow), 9:12; SP, O’Gara (Uttech), 10:13.
SECOND PERIOD: SP, Meyer (Vilwock), 1:23; SP, Kreitlow (Uttech), 5:37; SP, Luxford (Kreitlow), 7:38 (sh); BM, Rowald (Whalen, Max Allen), 8:00 (pp); SP, Rauls (Kreitlow, Zielsdorf), 14:15; SP, Rauls (Kreitlow), 14:32 (sh);
THIRD PERIOD: SP, Rauls (unassisted), :40; SP, Vilwock (Wilcenski), 1:29; SP, Rollins (White), (pp).
Saves: Lemke 21-14-10-45; BM, Flanagan 19-11-13-43. Penalties: SP 10, BM 10.