BELOIT—Beloit Memorial sophomore guards Jocelyn Tibbetts and LaNasia Dubois both received a spot on the 2022-23 All-Big Eight girls basketball team.
Tibbetts was named Second Team All-Conference and Dubois was named an honorable mention in the Purple Knights’ last season in the Big Eight.
The 5-foot-6 Tibbetts averaged 12.1 points per game with 47 treys on the season. She also nabbed six rebounds per game while getting around 2.4 steals each game.
The 5-4 Dubois scored about 13 points per game, including a stellar performance against Madison La Follette where she scored 37 points. She is already at 502 career points and averaged about two steals per game.
Taylor Stremlow of Verona was named the Big 8 Player of the Year while teammate Reagan Briggs received the honor of Defensive Player of the Year.
Verona completed the sweep with head coach Angie Murphy being named Big 8 Coach of the Year.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie West, sr., G; Reagan Briggs, Verona, jr., G, Audrey Deptual, Middleton, sr., G; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig, sr., G; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig, jr., G; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie West, sr., G; Taylor Stremlow, Verona, jr., PG; Alayna West, Madison La Follette, jr., G.
• SECOND TEAM: Avery Blue, Madison Memorial, fr., G; Makiah Hawk, Sun Prairie West, sr., F; Kearra Jones, Madison East, jr., F; Paige Lambe, Verona, sr., C; Kylah McCullers, Madison East, sr., G; Megan Murphy, Verona, sr., G; Lucy Strey, Sun Prairie East, sr., P; Jocelyn Tibbetts, Beloit Memorial, so., PG.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Brae Bertocchi, Janesville Craig, jr., G; Kaitlyn Bindley, Sun Prairie East, jr., G; LaNasia Dubois, Beloit Memorial, so., PG; Maia Ellis, Verona, jr., F; Maya Griffin, Madison East, sr., G; Nevaeh Harden, Madison Memorial, sr., G; Makenzie Hawk, Sun Prairie West, so., F; DaJianna Hayes, Madison La Follette, jr., G; Naveya Jackson, Sun Prairie West, so., G; Addison Miller, Janesville Parker, sr., F; Valarie Richardson, Madison East, so., G; Sophia Ynclan, Madison West, so., PG.