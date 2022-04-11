BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial baseball team didn’t win a game in the 2021 season.
This year, they took home a victory on their first evening of play.
The Purple Knights split a doubleheader with Janesville Parker at ABC Supply Stadium Monday night, winning the second game 8-1 after dropping the opener by a 5-3 margin.
Beloit was led by a terrific pitching performance from Tre Carroll in game two. Carroll pitched 5 2-3 innings and allowed just one unearned run while striking out six Vikings.
“Tre got the ball and just went right after them,” Beloit Memorial coach Justin Johnson said. “That was big, because to get a win on the first night, it’s a huge confidence boost for the guys. They are really fired up.”
It was a sloppy affair for both sides, with neither side fielding the ball particularly well in the twinbill that took five-and-a-half hours to complete.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Johnson said. “I think our approaches need to be refined, and some of the fielding errors led directly to that loss in game one. But in the second game, we let a run score after we just dropped the ball. Instead of hanging our heads, we came back and got the out. That’s how you should respond.”
Game one was a particularly sloppy affair, with the Knights committing several errors, passed balls and wild pitches. They couldn’t hang on to leads or 2-0 and 3-2.
Parker plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning to overtake the Purple Knights and hung on for the victory.
“We took it to them in the second game,” Johnson said. “The first game ended with a lot of frustration on our part. We got that little break to compose ourselves and came back strong. The thing that I really liked was that everything we did today, we manufactured. We made them make a play, and sometimes they did, and sometimes we got the better end of it.”
Mitch Stuessy in particular was a factor in the second game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. The Knights scored five runs in the top of the third and were never seriously challenged thereafter.
The Knights will be back on the diamond Tuesday when they travel to Middleton.