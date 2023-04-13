BELOIT—Contact was hard to come by in Beloit Memorial softball’s first two games this season.
The Purple Knights had such an issue with the bats that they chose to forgo a sunny, warm outdoor practice on Wednesday to get inside the batting cages and focus on improving their offense.
Senior first baseman Maison Hosey said that the work showed as Beloit stomped Madison La Follette 15-0 in three innings in an unseasonably hot and sunny home opener at Telfer Park on Thursday.
“Those first games were rough,” she said. “Wednesday helped us even though we had (the pitch speed) bumped up a lot faster than this. Everyone did a good job staying back.”
The Knights smacked several hard-hit balls as they totaled six hits, but the rebuilding Lancers struggled mightily on defense as they racked up seven total errors.
And while Madison might have been its own worst enemy as it threw around the ball haphazardly, allowing baserunners to run wild, Hosey said Beloit made sure to capitalize on those mistakes.
“We usually make a lot of mistakes ourselves,” she said. “So, watching other teams work off of our errors helped us take advantage of their mistakes today. We were really good at rounding the bases and looking for our coaches.”
An error-filled first inning helped the Knights build up an 8-0 lead. And while several of those runs came on mistakes, Chesney Bishop, Hosey and Jayla House each smacked an RBI single.
First-year head coach Chad Davis was absent with an illness, but longtime assistant coach Eric Brown was happy with what he saw.
“The girls were confident,” Brown said. “And they played positively and did well. We were playing aggressive ball, and we were hoping to capitalize on the errors and not make them.”
Beloit put six more runs on the board in the second as Hosey had a two-run double and House had a one-run two-bagger.
House finished 2-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs.
“Jayla is also a really good outfielder,” Hosey said. “She always gets to the ball somehow, like she could be 100 feet away and still catch it. She always puts in the hardest effort.”
Gabriela Najera reached on an error to score Amery Stuckey, who had been hit by a pitch, to put the mercy rule into effect in the third.
Hosey finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.
“She took good, hard swings,” Brown said. “And she was making solid contact. She is a girl who can go out and rock the ball hard or can just poke one out there.”
Starting pitcher Emma Middleton was solid, only allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Hosey is optimistic that this strong outing will help spur the Knights to success this season.
“I’m hoping that this keeps us going on a win streak,” she said. “Losing is not fun, and we’re all very happy with this win. Hopefully we come out tomorrow winning, and then Saturday and then the rest of the season.”