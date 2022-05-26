BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s softball team has placed three players on the 2022 All-Big Eight Conference Softball Team.
Senior infielder Mandi Franks landed on the First Team. Sophomore Allie Gustafson was named a Second Team catcher and senior Vanessa Guitierrez earned honorable mention. The Purple Knights finished 8-10 in the Big Eight to tie for sixth place in the 10-team league.
Junior Hilary Blomberg of Big Eight runnerup Verona earned Player of the Year honors. Jamie Olson of champion Sun Prairie was named Coach of the Year.
• The entire All-Big Eight team follows:
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Tayler Baker, Sun Prairie, so. Catcher: Chloe Knoernschild, Sun Prairie, sr. Infield: Jenna Redders, Middleton, sr.; Sophia Royle, Sun Prairie, fr.; Luci Moreno, Sun Prairie, fr.; Mandi Franks, Beloit Memorial, sr.; Addison Blomberg, Verona, jr. Outfield: Evie Strigel, Madison East, jr.; Sierra Ejercito, Verona, fr.; Carly Gross, Sun Prairie, jr. Utility: Hilary Blomberg, Verona, jr.; Vanessa Veith, Sun Prairie, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Hannah Bolly, Parker, jr.; Megan Button, Middleton, fr. Catcher: Veronica Carran, Madison Memorial, sr.; Allie Gustafson, Beloit Memorial, so. Infield: Kennedy Schaefer, Sun Prairie, sr.; Presley Stanley, Craig, jr.; Merit Williams, Madison Memorial, sr.; Gentry Reed, Parker, so.; Nariyah Lot, Parker, jr. Outfield: Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie, jr.; Ella Loveland, Craig, so.; Hailey Ruff, Madison Memorial, jr. Utility: Bailey Flock, Middleton, sr.; Emily Finkelmeyer, Madison Memorial, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial: Vanessa Gutierrez, sr. La Follette: Eily Bacskai, fr. Janesville Craig: Morgan Bloomquist, jr.; Josie Rammer, jr. Madison West: Frieda Hooper Lofton, jr.; Clara Davel, so. Middleton: Bailey Flock, sr.; Mackenzie Zimmerman, so.; Mackenzie Pertzborn, so. Sun Prairie: Grace Kramschusterm, so. Verona: Odalys Rivera, sr. Janesville Parker: Emily Becker, sr.; Alyssa Ayers, sr.; Lilly Keller, fr.
Final Big Eight standings: Sun Prairie 16-0, Verona 15-3, Middleton 12-6, Janesville Parker 11-7, Beloit Memorial 8-10, Janesville Craig 8-10, Madison East 3-15, Madison West 3-15, Madison La Follette 0-18.