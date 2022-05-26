BDN_220527_Mandi Franks
Beloit Memorial senior Mandi Franks landed a spot on the All-Big Eight Conference First Team for softball.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s softball team has placed three players on the 2022 All-Big Eight Conference Softball Team.

Senior infielder Mandi Franks landed on the First Team. Sophomore Allie Gustafson was named a Second Team catcher and senior Vanessa Guitierrez earned honorable mention. The Purple Knights finished 8-10 in the Big Eight to tie for sixth place in the 10-team league.

Junior Hilary Blomberg of Big Eight runnerup Verona earned Player of the Year honors. Jamie Olson of champion Sun Prairie was named Coach of the Year.

The entire All-Big Eight team follows:

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Tayler Baker, Sun Prairie, so. Catcher: Chloe Knoernschild, Sun Prairie, sr. Infield: Jenna Redders, Middleton, sr.; Sophia Royle, Sun Prairie, fr.; Luci Moreno, Sun Prairie, fr.; Mandi Franks, Beloit Memorial, sr.; Addison Blomberg, Verona, jr. Outfield: Evie Strigel, Madison East, jr.; Sierra Ejercito, Verona, fr.; Carly Gross, Sun Prairie, jr. Utility: Hilary Blomberg, Verona, jr.; Vanessa Veith, Sun Prairie, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Hannah Bolly, Parker, jr.; Megan Button, Middleton, fr. Catcher: Veronica Carran, Madison Memorial, sr.; Allie Gustafson, Beloit Memorial, so. Infield: Kennedy Schaefer, Sun Prairie, sr.; Presley Stanley, Craig, jr.; Merit Williams, Madison Memorial, sr.; Gentry Reed, Parker, so.; Nariyah Lot, Parker, jr. Outfield: Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie, jr.; Ella Loveland, Craig, so.; Hailey Ruff, Madison Memorial, jr. Utility: Bailey Flock, Middleton, sr.; Emily Finkelmeyer, Madison Memorial, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Memorial: Vanessa Gutierrez, sr. La Follette: Eily Bacskai, fr. Janesville Craig: Morgan Bloomquist, jr.; Josie Rammer, jr. Madison West: Frieda Hooper Lofton, jr.; Clara Davel, so. Middleton: Bailey Flock, sr.; Mackenzie Zimmerman, so.; Mackenzie Pertzborn, so. Sun Prairie: Grace Kramschusterm, so. Verona: Odalys Rivera, sr. Janesville Parker: Emily Becker, sr.; Alyssa Ayers, sr.; Lilly Keller, fr.

Final Big Eight standings: Sun Prairie 16-0, Verona 15-3, Middleton 12-6, Janesville Parker 11-7, Beloit Memorial 8-10, Janesville Craig 8-10, Madison East 3-15, Madison West 3-15, Madison La Follette 0-18.

