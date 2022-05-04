BELOIT—For first-year softball coach Barry Upshaw, his vantage point for his Beloit Memorial’s game with Madison La Follette was somewhere between a rock and a hard place.
The good news was that the Purple Knights won.
The bad news for Upshaw was the score: 21-0.
In four innings … and it could have been worse.
After batting around in the first inning, Upshaw had his right-handed batters switch and bat left-handed. They went station-to-station on the bases. They stepped off before pitches to become automatic outs.
That last strategy even drew a few boo-birds from the home crowd at Telfer Park.
“That’s why I don’t listen to the fans,” Upshaw said. “They just want to run and score. I think you have to consider if the shoe was on the other foot. What would you be thinking? I’ve been on both sides. It doesn’t feel good to be pounded.”
The fact of the matter is that there isn’t a lot to be gained on offense when you’re basically facing a soft-toss pitcher and a defense that can’t make routine plays. The Knights collected 17 hits and benefited from at least a half-dozen Lancer physical errors and at least that many mental ones. For the record, Chesney Bishop and Maison Hosey each had three hits. Bishop also knocked in four runs.
“We actually have been working in practice on doing some left-handed hitting and some slapping,” Upshaw said. “Anything to generate offense. After batting left-handed we went back to hitting right the last inning and we got a couple of nice shots.
“We just have a tendency in the later innings to not even hit the ball out of the infield. Our mechanics break down. Whether you’re facing a slower or faster pitcher those mechanics are important. We are working on a lot of stuff and hopefully we’ll get there by playoffs.”
Upshaw is confident his team can make those strides if the weather starts cooperating.
“We have a lot of positive leadership on this team,” he said. “Once we understand what we are doing at the plate, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Ironically, the real bright spot for Upshaw on Wednesday was pitching. He moved his No. 1, Bishop, to the outfield and used No. 2, Emma Middleton. The Lancers aren’t exactly the New York Yankees at the plate, but they had very little to do with how hard Middleton was throwing or how accurately.
“She really has sped up her pitches,” Upshaw said. “I’ve never seen her throw that hard before. With that kind of velocity and the fact she can throw four different pitches, I think now she can go against anyone out here.”
While the Lancers didn’t offer many opportunities, Upshaw said his team is also working on being more aggressive in the outfield.
“We don’t want the girls playing back on the fence too far,” he said. “They need to trust us coaches to position them. They don’t want the ball hit over their head, but if that happens, that’s on me. We want to take away the Texas Leaguers.”
Linescore:
Beloit Memorial 21, La Follette 0
M. La Follette….000 0—0 1 6
Beloit Meml.(16) 05 x—21 17 1
Pitching: BM, Middleton (W) 4.0-1-0-0-0-5.
Leading hitters: BM, Franks 2x2; Bishop 3x4, 4 RBI; Gutierrez 2x4, 2 RBI; Hosey 3x3, 2 RBI; Gustafson 2x3, 1 RBI; Stuckey 2x3, 3 RBI. 3B: Franks, Bishop, Gustafson, Stuckey.