BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial softball team may not be quite ready to go toe-to-toe with the Big Eight’s elite.
But, they believe, they are awfully close.
The Purple Knights were certainly competitive at a sun-splashed Telfer Park Thursday afternoon before falling 4-1 to Verona.
Beloit Memorial shortstop Mandi Franks said she can feel the squad coming together as the days go on.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of work,” Franks said. “We come here a lot and do extra hitting, and it’s starting to show. We do team bonding activities after every practice, and we are really starting to gel. We know where each other is going to be without saying it, and that’s definitely not something you could say in the first two or three games. We’re about to break through.”
The Purple Knights broke through for a run in the first when Maison Hosey doubled and Allie Gustafson knocked her home with a single.
The game stayed 1-0 behind the terrific pitching of Delayna Hiser until Verona tied the game with a run in the fifth.
The Wildcats then took command of the game with three runs in the sixth and the Knights couldn’t mount a rally against a strong Verona pitching staff.
“I think they underestimated us at first,” Beloit Memorial head coach Barry Upshaw said. “That’s why they had their backup pitcher in. But once we hit her a little bit, they put their ace in. That’s as fast of a pitcher as we’ll see all year and we put some good swings together.”
The offense was led by Vanessa Gutierrez, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.
Upshaw said the team still has room to grow, particularly when it comes to confidence.
“Right now we’re inflating our opponents,” Upshaw said. “It’s like we’re Jack, and they’re the giant. But our girls need to read the rest of the story and understand that Jack won. We’ve only had the opportunity to get out on the dirt a few times, and that’s what we need to do more of.”
The Knights did commit a few miscues in the field, something that likely results from a lack of practice.
“The same thing happened against Sun Prairie,” Upshaw said. “We were sticking with them and we didn’t make some plays and they got rolling. We had a few flyballs today that we didn’t catch because I think we were playing too deep. That just comes down to trust again, and that’s definitely going to come.”
Franks said the team’s pitching, with Hiser along with Chesney Bishop, has been a bright spot this year.
“Last year, we only had Chesney,” Franks said. “And going into this year, we didn’t know if she was going to have to just pitch every single game. Delayna and Emma Middleton really stepped up today and they’ve been good all season.”
Hosey said the challenge of not being able to practice outdoors has been substantial.
“You can’t really do grounders or popups inside,” Hosey said. “We’ve only had one outside practice, and that was on the day they canceled the game because it was so windy. We were out here for two hours that day, and it was pretty bad.”
The Knights are already looking ahead to their matchup against Janesville Craig Saturday, when they will play a doubleheader with forecasted clear skies and temperatures in the lower 80’s.
Thursday’s linescore:
Verona 000 013 0—4
Beloit 100 000 0—1
Leading hitters: BM: Hosey 1x3, 2B, R; Gustafson 1x3, RBI; Gutierrez 3x3; Verona: Lawrence 2x3, R; Blomberg 1x3, 2B.