Knights' first baseman Maison Hosey receives a throw to get the Cardinals' Carly Gross out on Thursday in Beloit. 

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAIILY NEWS

BELOIT—It is a great challenge for any team to have to go up against the best team in its conference.

It is an even bigger trial when said opponent is ranked seventh by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association and has its Division I bound ace on the mound.

