BELOIT—It is a great challenge for any team to have to go up against the best team in its conference.
It is an even bigger trial when said opponent is ranked seventh by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association and has its Division I bound ace on the mound.
The Beloit Memorial softball team had to endure that exact scenario on Thursday night as it went up against Sun Prairie East, which sits atop the Big Eight standings, and junior Tayler Baker, who has already committed to South Dakota State.
The Knights (4-13, 4-9 Big Eight) fell 14-0 in five innings, but head coach Chad Davis wasn’t all doom and gloom afterwards. He knew coming in how great the Cardinals (13-3, 12-1) are.
“They’re definitely one of the top in the conference and even in the state every year,” he said. “They won state last year. When they split up the schools, I thought they’d lose a little bit. But they definitely didn’t lose anything.”
Getting ready to go up against such a challenging opponent wasn’t easy, especially when Beloit already had to play Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’ve been playing nonstop,” Davis said. “Trying to work on situations is very hard. I was very excited to see all of the girls swinging the bat tonight. You're not going to have a chance if you don't swing the bat.”
Baker didn’t make it easy, welcoming the Knights with three straight strikeouts to start the game. She only allowed one hit, courtesy of Amira Brown, in three innings pitched and punched out eight of the 10 batters she faced.
“Tayler had a fantastic rise ball,” Davis said. “And we’re not accustomed to that. But it was nice to hear our ladies come back to the dugout upset with themselves. I hadn’t heard that enthusiasm and motivation out of them.”
McKenna Gross pitched a clean fourth inning after allowing a two-out double to Chesney Bishop, and Lillyanna Gross kept the shutout intact after inducing a double play to end the game.
Baker was just as dangerous with a bat. She smacked a two-run homer off Bishop to get the Cardinals on the board in the first, and she hit another two-run bomb in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-0.
Davis was proud of the relatively clean game his defense played after emphasizing they needed to step up after a sloppy game against Janesville Craig last Friday. Beloit committed six errors, but the coach didn't feel any were too egregious.
“Our defense was very sound,” he said. “They are talking a lot more, and they are cleaning the little things up.”
But most of all, Davis was happy to hear the Knights eager to bounce back and end their eight-game losing streak, starting with Madison East on Friday.
“The girls actually sparked me,” he said. “In our little talk after this game, they said that they are ready to win. They want to play their hearts out tomorrow night.”