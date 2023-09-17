KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s young soccer team was in top form Saturday as it went 2-0 in the Kaukauna Invitational, edging Oshkosh North 5-3 and shutting out Menomonee Falls 1-0.

Menomonee Falls had tied Division 1 No. 1-ranked Brookfield East 1-1 earlier last week. East is ranked #11 in the nation.

  

Recommended for you