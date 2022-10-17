BELOIT—Along with scouring over video of a previous matchup this season with Sun Prairie East, Beloit Memorial head boys soccer coach Brian Denu also finds himself focusing on the weather report for late Tuesday afternoon.
The Purple Knights will host Sun Prairie East in their WIAA regional opener at 4 p.m. at Beloit College’s Strong Soccer Complex.
“It’s certainly going to be cold and it’s likely going to be windy, too,” Denu said. “We haven’t been a great cold-weather team, but the nice thing is that we played two games in not-so-nice weather last week and I think we got some of the struggles you face out of the way.”
At 4 p.m., it’s likely to be mid-40 degrees with the wind gusts that are expected to be up to 29 mph gradually abating at that time.
“We don’t want it to slow down the pace of the game,” Denu said. “Against Sun Prairie we want to speed it up as much as possible. That’s something we’re stressing in practice, that no matter what the weather is, we still want to play as quickly as possible.”
The Knights (9-5-3) are coming off a 3-0 shutout of Janesville Craig in their Big Eight finale at Jacobson Field last Thursday. For the postseason, however, the WIAA requires venues to be soccer-only hence the move to the college.
The Knights have played at Strong before and been able to avoid the overtime that could put another factor in play. The sun sets around 6 p.m. and the college field has no lights.
“That’s the concern with the 4 p.m. kick-off,” Denu said. “We haven’t had that problem before but if you’re looking potentially at 5:45 having to play two 10-minute overtimes and then have a shootout. Hopefully, that doesn’t become a factor, but I think this game is probably a toss-up.”
Beloit and Sun Prairie East tied 1-1 in their conference meeting, but the Knights did have a defender red-carded and had to play the last 35 minutes down a man.
“I’ve watched the first half a couple of times, but it’s hard to watch the second,” Denu said. “We tried some things to try to hold a 1-0 lead. We moved Baylor (Denu) to the back to try to hang onto the 1-0 lead . As soon as we made that change we stopped being able to control the ball and they eventually were able to tie it on a free kick.”
Senior Denu scored his 22nd goal of the season against Craig and will no doubt be the focus of the Sun Prairie East defense again this time.
“Baylor really didn’t play that well against Craig and we need him to be at full strength against Sun Prairie,” Denu said. “He’s a game changer we have. Looking back, the only other conference game he struggled in was against Sun Prairie the first time. I feel pretty good about the rematch because I think we match up well with them and the style they play.”
While Denu has shook off the injury bug, the Knights are concerned with a few others. Starting striker J.J. Placencia and outside midfielder Saul Ramos both missed the Craig game entirely and Britton Sala saw limited action against the Cougars.
“Those are the three guys we’re kind of up in the air about and we’re hopeful they can play,” the coach said. “At this time of year every team has some issues and some adversity. We’re just hoping we can battle through ours and get to Saturday.”