JANESVILLE—Alonso Martinez scored his first career goal in the first half and Eamonn Rougvie added an insurance goal in the second half as Beloit Memorial knocked off host Janesville Craig, 2-0.
The Purple Knights had 13 shots on goal compared to just five for the Cougars. Beloit goalie Leonzo Melendrez was credited with four saves while Craig’s Reed Kelly had 13.
“It wasn’t our prettiest game, but the guys did enough to make sure we came out on the right side of the outcome,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “We struggled tonight connecting passes and finishing, two things that we’re going to have to do much better as we hope to progress in the WIAA state tournament series starting next week.
Martinez’s goal came at the 23:24 mark of the first half. Rougvie sealed the deal with a little over 10 minutes left.
Beloit hosts Racine Case at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Knights will find out what the playoffs look like during a seeding meeting on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL: JEFFERSON 6, BRODHEAD 0: In a matchup of what should be two of the better teams in the Rock Valley Conference, Claire Beck struck out 18, allowed just one hit and connected on a home run during Jefferson’s 6-0 season-opening win against Brodhead Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
Aidyn Messmann also homered for the Eagles—who scored two and three runs the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Both Messmann and Beck finished with two RBIs each.
McKenna Young pitched 5.1 innings for Brodhead, striking out eight and allowing four earned runs. Taetum Hoesly got the Cardinals lone hit.
Brodhead 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 2
Jefferson 1 0 0 0 2 3 x—6 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so)—B: Young (L) 5.1-5-4-4-8; J: Beck (W) 7-1-0-2-18.
Leading hitters—B: Hoesly 2B; J: Messmann HR, Beck 2x4 (HR, 2B).
• CLINTON 11, WHITEWATER 5: The Cougars got their season off to a terrific start with a road victory.
Felicia Teubert went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 hits and working around four Clinton errors. She also hit a triple at the plate.
Taylor Peterson went 3-for-4 for the Cougars, while Henderson went 4-for-4.
CLINTON 11, WHITEWATER 5
Clinton;300;330;2—11;16;4
Whitewater;002;102;0—5;10;5
F. Teubert and Peterson; C. Bohmann, A. Bohmann (6) and Juoni.
Leading hitters—E. Teubert (C) 2x5, Peterson (C) 3x4, Henderson (C) 4x4, Bell (C) 2x5, Gunnink (C) 2x4, Lesperance (W) 2x4, C. Bohmann 2x4, K. Kopecky (W) 2x4. 2B—Peterson. 3B—F. Teubert, Henderson, Bell.
SO—Teubert 8, C. Bohmann 1, A. Bohmann 1. BB—Teubert 2, C. Bohmann 3.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2: The Purple Knights dropped their season opener in Janesville after giving up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings.
Natalie Bittner led the Knights with two hits. Brynn Swanson took the loss for the Knights in the circle, going the distance and allowing 12 hits and three earned runs.
• BASEBALL: JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 0—Bow Hartwig tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Bluejays to a 12-0 Trailways South victory over visiting Parkview Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek scored a run in the second before combining for 11 scores in the third and fourth innings.
At the plate, Hartwig collected three hits and a pair of RBIs. He struck out 10 batters on the mound.
Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 0
Parkview 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 3
Johnson Creek 0 1 4 7 x—12 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so)—P: Brown (L) 3-6-3-4-0; JC: Hartwig (W) 5-1-0-1-10.
Leading hitters—P: Sver 1B; JC: Hartwig 3x4 (2B), Walling 2x4 (2Bx2). Toebe 2x3 (2B).
• BELOIT TURNER 11, WHITEWATER 1: A seven-run third propelled the Trojans to a 10-run Rock Valley Conference win over the host Whippets Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
Grant Revels, Cal Ries and Konnor Giddley each recorded two hits for the Trojans. Jackson Burk allowed only an unearned run in three innings, while Grant Revels pitched four scoreless with six strikeouts in relief.
BELOIT TURNER 11, WHITEWATER 1
Beloit Turner 0 0 7 1 0 1 2
Whitewater 0 0 1 0 0 0 0