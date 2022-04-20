BELOIT—Dilonna Johnson watched Tajah Randall progress into a college prospect boasting plenty of offensive and defensive skills.
But the Beloit Memorial senior’s most impressive attribute, the Purple Knights head coach says, is her consistent effort.
That’s how she left her mark on Beloit basketball.
“Tajah was a burst of energy for us on the offensive and defensive end,” Johnson said. “She’s the hardest worker on the court at all times. A lot of teams hated to play against her and I’m glad she was on my team.”
Not any longer, however. Next season Randall will be playing for Madison College, a two-year junior college which she is well-acquainted with. Her cousin, Aniah Williams, was a 1,000-point scorer for the Wolfpack.
Randall’s coach believes she will be an impact player there as well.
“I think Tajah will play and contribute right away,” Johnson said. “She can be a lockdown defender and she can also be a scorer.”
Randall is taking a bit of a leap of faith. Madison College head coach Lois Heeren retired at the conclusion of this past season.
The Purple Knight said she has had a closer rapport with assistant coach Mike Mayfield, one of the team’s top recruiters.
“Coach Mayfield came to see some of my games,” she said.
Randall has been on the Beloit varsity since her freshman year. During her junior year, when COVID-19 shut down the Knights, she relocated in Aurora, Colo., and played high school basketball there.
“I never really considered staying there for my senior year,” she said. “I wanted to come back.”
The Knights’ rebuilding process is still underway, but Randall said she saw progress.
“I think the coaches are moving thingsin the right direction,” she said. “We were a really young team again and I know how that feels having played when I was a freshman. I think the players gained some confidence and the tougher teams we really struggled against we played way better toward the end of the season.”
Randall said she will be happy to play either point guard or shooting guard with the Wolfpack and knows wherever she lands she will give it 100 percent on the defensive end.
“I love playing defense,” she said. “That’s probably my favorite thing.”
Randall, who also played some travel ball with the Rockford Heat and Midwest Storm, said she is currently emphasizing conditioning to help her prepare for the rigors of college hoops. She hopes to focus on software development as a field of study in college.