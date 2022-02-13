MUSKEGO, Wis.— The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide is sending a pair of swimmers to the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming Meet after a solid performance Saturday.
The Tide finished fourth overall with 242 points, while Badger Co-Op came out on top, with Muskego second and Franklin third.
The two Beloit advancing relay teams were the 400-free squad consisting of Aidan Donovan, Eli Miller, Eamonn Rogvie and Charlie Ziemba. The team finished fourth (3:23.81).
The team’s 200-free relay consisting of Miller, Donovan, Ben Sill and Donovan placed third (1:31.58).
Top individual performances included Sill’s fourth-place finish in the 100-butterfly (55.65), Kai Wong’s third-place in the 100-backstroke (57.04) and Aidan Greenlee’s fourth-place finish in the same race (59.83).
• TRACK AND FIELD: The Hononegah boys competed in their first meet Saturday and had several solid performances in a meet they hosted.
Evan Aarvig placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 56.43, while Mitchell Cavanagh placed fourth in the 60 hurdles with a time of 10.05.
Nathan Wahl placed fifth in the 60 dash (7.49), while the Indians’ 4x200 relay team of Anthony Otero, Mitchell Cavanagh, Bodee Redieske and Wahl placed second (1:38.42).
The Indians 4x800 relay squad of Alex Bartch, Jake McLarty, Ben Cooper and Nicolo Altomore was second (9:11.80).
Jacob Klink laced fifth in the shot put with a 47-11, while Sam Scholl was fourth in the high jump with a 5-8 and fifth in the long jump with an 18-05.
• HOCKEY: The Janesville Bluebirds thumped visiting Beloit Memorial 8-2 Saturday night.
The game was tied 2-2 after the first period with Nathan Anastasi and Max Allen scoring for Beloit. The Bluebirds went on to score three goals in each of the final two periods, despite 35 saves by Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan.