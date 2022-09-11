BDN_220912_BMHSFB1
Beloit Memorial’s Decarlos Nora, left, looks to avoid a tackle against Elkhorn Friday night at Jacobson Field. The Knights won 41-14.

 Jim Franz.Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Toby Robinson doesn’t expect Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement will do as much hollering in practice this week.

“We deserved it (last week),” the senior running back said. “He definitely didn’t think we were intense enough at Wilmot (a 42-7 loss). We picked it up this week and I think he appreciated that.”

