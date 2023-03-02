BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Knights are no strangers to being the underdogs.
The Knights have found themselves matched up against plenty of tough boys basketball teams in the always rugged Big Eight conference.
Add in matches against stout non-conference opponents like Burlington and Badger, and it’s fair to say that Beloit has been through the ringer.
The 14th-seeded Knights are hoping that all those tests will pay off as they prepare for their WIAA Division 1 regional opener at third-seeded Muskego on Friday night.
“When you’re in the Division 1 playoffs, you’re always going to play someone good,” first-year head coach Todd Marks said. “And we know that the Big Eight is one of the best conferences in the state. Every night you’re playing against great athletes."
Beloit’s 6-18 overall record may not seem intimidating, but it also doesn’t tell the true story of the squad.
The Knights dropped their first nine games of the season, but they have been playing some of their best basketball since then.
Only three of Beloit’s nine losses since earning that first win against Madison West on Jan. 14 have been by more than 10 points.
A big part of that second-half success has been a result of a surge from Rico Yarbrough.
The 6-foot-6 senior broke the Purple Knights’ single-game scoring record, and then he shattered his own record a few weeks later by pouring on 61 points against Madison La Follette.
He averages nearly 25 points a game, and even though the state of Wisconsin has been put on notice, he continues to pour on buckets while being double or triple-teamed.
“He does a great job of attacking the basket,” Marks said. “He’s got great body control and can score in the paint and in transition. We just want him to continue to play his game, continue to be confident and continue to be aggressive.”
6-foot senior Fazion Farr has been leader on a Beloit team that went through several coaching changes over his four years, and he’ll look to continue his solid play as he goes for one last run.
“He’s a veteran player that knows exactly what we’re trying to get done,” Marks said. “Fazion does a really good job elevating the play of his teammates. He’s a great communicator that plays with a really high motor.”
The Warriors come into Friday’s dual with a 17-7 overall record while going 10-6 in the Classic Eight conference.
“They’re really going to screen us,” Marks said. “We're going to have to help each other and play on a string. We’ll have to do it for a whole game because you have to stay locked into each possession.”
Muskego has four players who average 12 or more points per game, and junior Aiden Krause heads that squad with an average of 16.3.
Senior Louie Schwabe puts up around 13 points each game, and he also leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per night.
“The big thing against these guys is that we're going to have to be solid in our rotations,” Marks said. “We're going to have to make sure we rebound because they're going to be really physical. And they’re going to try and pound it in the post.”
But no matter what happens on Friday, Marks said he will miss working with this group.
"The days are long but the years are short," he said. "I just had so much fun coaching these guys. I'm so proud of what they've done, and we just want it to keep going as long as we can."
Friday's winner faces the winner between No. 11 Badger and No. 6 Mukwonago in the regional finals on Saturday.