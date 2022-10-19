BELOIT—The theme for the Beloit Memorial boys soccer team this week is aggression.
It’s what helped the Purple Knights take down Sun Prairie East 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to a WIAA regional final, and it’s what head coach Brian Denu hopes will lead them to victory on Saturday as they take on Madison Memorial (12-2-5) at Madison College at 4 p.m.
“I thought that we just played aggressively the entire game on Tuesday,” Denu said. “We started off that way. We outhustled them, out physicaled them. That aggressiveness is something that we need to do all the time. It forced the Cardinals to make mistakes.”
Beloit (10-5-3) did a solid job controlling the flow of the game against Sun Prairie, and goals from Eduardo Gonzaelz-Terrero and Baylor Denu combined with a stout defensive effort allowed them to keep their season going.
Denu was particularly impressed with his backline, where three of the four players didn’t even begin the season as starters.
“In fact one of them, Kevin Garcia, wasn’t even on varsity at the time,” he added. “He’s a kid we brought up when we had some injuries and he just never was willing to relinquish that spot in the middle. So, to see them progress as a unit has been awesome. They’ve played great, and they’ve played smart.”
The Knights’ defenders shielded and blocked a majority of the small number of shots they allowed, but the few they did let get past them were quickly swallowed up by goalie Beckham Denu.
The sophomore, who is spending his first season at the position, has 1,273 minutes in goal this season, and he has made 99 saves with a save percentage of .792.
“Beckham is a pretty confident kid,” Denu said. “Even when he makes a mistake, he kind of lets it roll off of his back. He does a really good job of directing traffic in the back and is a very talkative goalie. I don’t know if I have ever had a more talkative one. He’s really stepped up and been a huge piece to our success this year.”
And the Knights have plenty of offensive firepower. Baylor Denu is one of the best players in the Big Eight, a senior midfielder who uses his fancy footwork and soccer IQ to beat defenders. He has 23 goals and 10 assists in 17 games played this season.
Baylor might capture the attention of opposing teams, but Denu said that Beloit has a plethora of weapons.
“Early in the season, they would watch Baylor and hope that he would do something,” Denu said. “But now, they are more confident. There’s Britton Sala, who has had three or four games where he completely dominated the sideline.
“And then you have JJ Plascencia, who is a key piece to setting up plays and drawing defenders to get our guys open. We’ve got a lot of options, and we have a pretty potent attack right now.”
The Knights fell to Madison Memorial 3-1 on Oct. 11 in a regular season match-up without Baylor and Sala, who were injured.
Denu said that the Spartans are well-rounded with many good players instead of one superstar.
“That could be good or bad for us,” he said. “You don’t really know where the action is going to be coming from, but at the same time, if we play solidly, there isn’t just one kid who can create something.
“They have 18 seniors, so they are very disciplined in their formations, and they are well coached. They don’t give up a lot of goals; only giving up two goals in conference all year.”
One of those teams which Madison gave a goal up to? The Knights.
“The Spartans are on a mission,” Denu said. “They were probably considered a middle of the pack team to start the season. Our hope is that they peaked a little bit earlier than they would have liked and that we come up there and catch them by surprise, not knowing all the pieces that we have.”