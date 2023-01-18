BELOIT—With the Beloit Memorial boys basketball team trailing Hononegah by just one point halfway through the first half, it felt like anybody’s game.
Then 6-foot-6 senior Rico Yarbrough intercepted Brenden Tell’s pass in the paint, quickly drove down the court and put down a booming dunk over the Indians’ defense.
Both the Purple Knights’ bench and the crowd leapt to their feet and Barkin Arena erupted as Yarbrough hung from the basket.
That dunk seemed to light a fire under Beloit, which cruised to a 76-55 win on Wednesday night.
“When he throws it down, it just looks so good,” senior Fazion Farr said. “He has long arms and when he gets up, it’s exciting. Any time we get a fast break, we’re trying to get him to play above the rim and he’s doing that very well.”
The two teams seemed to trade everything from baskets to turnovers early in the game, with the Indians’ lead being 14-13 before the dunk.
What was a tight contest quickly became a dominant performance from the Knights as they went on an 18-4 run and took a 42-30 into halftime.
Farr scored 11-straight points for Beloit during the run as he finished the night with 19.
“Fazion really is an extension of the coaching staff,” Marks said. “He sees things and communicates well. He defends at a high level, handles the ball, sets teammates up, He just wants to win.”
Beloit’s aggressive defense caused problems for Hononegah all night as they blocked shots, stole the ball, intercepted passes and forced numerous turnovers.
“We showed them a lot of different looks on defense,” Farr said. “We know that we’re a long team when we just stick our arms out. We were playing the passing lanes and rotating on the backside.”
The Knights didn’t let up after halftime, with a 10-point lead Yarbrough scored 14 points in a 26-5 run by Beloit to all but end the game.
“We told the guys at halftime, ‘Don’t take your foot off the gas when you get rebounds,’” head coach Todd Marks said. “We’re at our best when we’re running and getting out in transition. We shared the ball, played with a high basketball IQ and didn’t take foolish shots. We attacked.”
With both the Knights’ offense and defense firing on all cylinders, Hononegah head coach Tom Schmidt said you have to give credit to Beloit.
“Beloit is very athletic and explosive,” he said. “They turned our turnovers into transition baskets. And they dictated the pace of the game and played great. We tried to make the tough pass, and with their length and athleticism, they beat our guys to spots and turned them into turnovers.”
Yarbrough led the Knights with 25 points while making several nice defensive plays and using his dunks to keep the energy high.
Adam Steege led the Indians with 11 points.
After starting the season 0-9, the Knights have now won two straight as they prepare for Sun Prairie West on Friday.
“As a coach, you enjoy it for a second and then you put the film onto the next team and then the stress level kicks in again,” Marks said. “It’s an ongoing thing, but we’re proud of the kids for tonight.”
BELOIT 76, HONONEGAH 55
Hononegah….......30 25—55
Beloit Memorial...42 34—76
Hono (fg ft-fta pts)—Wallschlaeger 2 0-0 4, Houi 4 0-2 10, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Claudy 1 0-0 2, Warren 2 0-2 5, Schomberg 3 0-0 8, Merriweather 1 0-0 2, Tell 1 0-0 2, Tholin 2 0-0 4, Steege 5 1-1 11. Totals: 23 1-5 55
BM (fg ft-fta pts)—Yarbrough 10 4-5 25, Woods 1 0-0 2, Cousins 5 0-0 11, Kramer 1 0-0 2, Farr 9 1-1 19, Hereford 4 0-1 8, Karl 1 2-2 4, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 7-9 76.
3-pt. Goals: Hono 7 (Houi 2, Johnson 2, Schomberg 2, Warren), BM 4 (Farr 2, Yarbrough, Cousins). Fouled out: None. Total Fouls: Hono 8, BM 3.