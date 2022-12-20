Beloit Memorial looking to fill two coaching vacancies By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—The talk is more about blizzards than baseball these days, but Beloit Memorial High School Athletic Director Jon Dupuis definitely has spring sports on his mind.While Beloit Memorial is also looking for a head boys volleyball coach for next fall, filling the vacant head varsity baseball coach position is Dupuis’ primary mission right now.Anyone interested in coaching the Purple Knights varsity baseball team in 2023 or boys volleyball team next fall may consult the District website at https://www.applitrack.com/sdb/onlineapp/ or send an email to Dupuis at jdupuis2@sdb.k12.we.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime