JANESVILLE, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys golf team is off to a solid start in the Tri-City Invitational, a two-day tournament that is set to be completed Friday.
In Thursday’s opening day at Glen Erin, the Purple Knights finished with a total of 325, 12 strokes better than Janesville Craig, while Janesville Parker finished with a 355.
Griffin Oberneder led the Knights with a 76, while Kai Wong was right behind him with a 77. Conner Churchill finished with an 83, while Alex Hoey shot an 89.
Friday’s round will begin at 9 a.m. at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
• SOFTBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 2, EARLVILLE 1: Both pitchers allowed only three hits, but the SoBos’ Maddy Carlson was just a bit stingier. It didn’t hurt that she struck out 18 hitters in her seven innings of work.
Trinity Mesch had two hits and an RBI for the winning SoBos, who scored both of their runs in the first inning. Earlville scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
• BASEBALL: JEFFERSON 16, BIG FOOT 4: The Chiefs trailed by just a run at 4-3 after four innings before Jefferson went on a late-game scoring binge that included eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to score a runaway victory.
Isiah Hoffman was the hitting star for the Eagles, finishing the game 3-for-5 with four RBI. Anthony Hibl, Alex Schmitz and Nolan Gosse each had three hits to lead the Chiefsf.