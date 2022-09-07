BDN_220908_BMHS FB1
Beloit Memorial RB Decarlos Nora gets some instructions from assistant coach Joe Oberneder during a practice.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Brad Dement wants fans to notice a spiffy new makeover to Jacobson Field when they attend Friday night’s first home football game.

The Beloit Memorial head coach hopes his Purple Knights put their best foot forward, too.

