BELOIT—Brad Dement wants fans to notice a spiffy new makeover to Jacobson Field when they attend Friday night’s first home football game.
The Beloit Memorial head coach hopes his Purple Knights put their best foot forward, too.
“We want our stadium to look first class and we’ll get the football there eventually,” Dement said. “We have to set a high standard.”
After winning their Week 2 showdown with old Big Eight pal Madison East, the Purple Knights clearly stepped in it last week. Beloit lost its Southern Lake Conference debut 42-7 to Wilmot in a lopsided loss reminiscent of the bad old Big Eight days.
“We didn’t have the intensity we needed and that’s on us as coaches and our kids,” Dement said. “We really ramped it up in practice this week.”
While giving Wilmot credit for having a fine team, Dement said the Knights simply did not play their best football and they let adversity spiral out of control after trailing just 14-0 at halftime.
“We need to learn from that game and then flush it and move on,” Dement said. “Our kids need to realize that these towns in the Southern Lakes are feeding into one school. They have youth programs that have been around for ages. I give credit to Wilmot. They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond the way I thought we would. We have to fix that.”
The Knights (1-2) will also have their hands full Friday night when they host Elkhorn (2-1), which has regrouped nicely after losing 22 seniors and 14 starters from last season’s 3-7 team. Their best players include junior running back Cayden Burns (averaging 5.5 per carry), junior right tackle Aiden Olson (6-3, 290) and defensive lineman Brett LeBlanc (6-2, 210).
“They are a physical football team with some really big boys up front,” Dement said. “They go both ways like us, though. It’s going to be who can take the other side’s best punch and keep moving on. They’re going to look at that Wilmot film and think they can run their sweep on us and we’re going to have to be ready for that. They rushed for 300 yards against Burlington in a back-and-forth game (lost by the Elks, 34-24).”
Once the Knights fell behind 21-0 last week, the run-game that churned up over 300 yards against East was effectively negated. They finished with 37 carries for 121 yards. Leading rusher Cavari Kramer (49 carries, 298 yards) suffered a broken finger and his availability is in question this week.
Dement said the Knights can still be efficient with power runner Dee Nora (4.3 per carry) and speedster Toby Robinson (4.9), who provided all the offense last week with his second kickoff return for a score.
“We’ll use some different personnel on defense so (Nora and Robinson) can focus on offense,” Dement said.
Some of the problems against Wilmot were self-inflicted, he said.
“Our kids didn’t trust themselves enough to just use their speed,” Dement said. “They were waiting for blocks instead of getting outside and taking advantage of their speed. Not too many kids on their team were going to catch them. They were second-guessing themselves too much. Once we learn to trust the system and ourselves I think we can be a pretty good team.”
While the Knights hope to be run-oriented, they’ll likely need to pass it a bit better this week, too. Against Wilmot, Beloit quarterback Ayden Kuhle-Tyler was 3-for-7 for 28 yards.
“We had hoped to get the ball to Fazion Farr more and it just didn’t happen,” Dement said. “We’re still going to try because he can be a weapon.”