BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head girls basketball coach Dilonna Johnson welcomed close about 40 campers Monday to the Beloit Girls Basketball Academy as she continues to try to build a strong base for her improving program.

The three-day camp is being held in two sessions. The 4:30-5:30 p.m. camp is for beginners and intermediate girls entering third through sixth grade and the second session, from 6-8 p.m., is for more advanced players entering fifth through eighth grade.

Recommended for you