BELOIT—Dakota Lindsey says upsets are fairly commonplace in postseason prep basketball.
He vividly remembers one in particular when he was a senior on a 2008-09 Beloit Memorial team that faced off against a 22-2 Elkhorn team in the sectional finals.
Jay Bryant’s Purple Knights pulled out a 66-62 victory in two overtimes and advanced to the state tournament.
Technically that might have been a slight upset. After all the Knights won 18 games that season and were on a roll.
If Lindsey’s 6-18 squad can win at 19-5 Franklin in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal (7 p.m. tipoff), now that would be a whole different level of upset.
The underdog status doesn’t bother Lindsey nor his Knights.
“We absolutely can be a sleeper team in the tournament,” he said. “If we play defense like we can and don’t hoist up bad shots, I like our chances. This is a very talented team. We have people who can shoot and play defense. This is a great group of young men.”
The Knights have certainly played well in stretches against highly-regarded teams, but take a five-game losing streak into Friday.
“We’ve been pretty good defensively throughout the season and we’ve gotten some transition baskets off steals, but what we really need to improve on is just knocking down shots,” Lindsey said. “Sometimes our shots don’t fall and we drop our heads a little. We need to improve on that.”
Franklin finished 12-2 to win the Southeast Conference. Isaac Verges, a 6-foot senior point guard, leads the team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (7.0) and assists (4.1). He’s the only double-figure scorer, although 6-1 Will Gardner is at 9.3 and 6-foot Reese Osgood at 9.0.
“Against Franklin, we have to defend the 3-point line,” he said. “They love to take 3-pointers. I tell my team all the time, defense wins games. It’s as simple as that.”
Franklin has taken 563 shots beyond the 3-point arc and converted 176 for 31.3 percent. Opponents have shot only 24.9 percent, hitting 92.
The Knights will look to get the ball inside, where 6-foot-4 Shaquille Roman has been an effective player. Roman, a top lineman in the fall, has proved he’s much more than just a football player playing basketball.
“Shaq has rebounded, been a good defender and scored in the paint,” Lindsey said. “He has good footwork, he makes good decisions and he is definitely the all-around package. I love his game.”
The Knights will also count on 6-5 senior Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed, who leads the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game, senior guard Davion Bland (10.4) and junior guard Fazion Farr (11.7).
“Nahcere has his moments where he really plays big, blocking shots and rebounding,” Lindsey said. “We need him to protect the rim and clean the glass (Friday). Farr and Bland have also played very well at times. Fazion had a game where he went for 21 (points) in the first half against Sun Prairie. It was nice to see him get out and get some points like that. We just let that game get away from us.
“We’ve let a few get away from us. It’s been a tough season, but you have to roll with the punches.”
Lindsey said his team has spent this season trying to make up for the time it lost when last season was wiped out by COVID-19.
“It’s been tough for these guys, but I think they’ve developed some chemistry and they’re fun to be around,” the coach said. “They can joke around, but when it’s game time they get down to business.”
The Knights have had to be resilient. They were expecting former head coach Shane Bautch to return this season, but he had to step back for personal reasons. Lindsey started the season as Charlie Chavous’ assistant, but they exchanged roles midway through.
“Just a shuffling of the deck,” said Lindsey, who hopes he is considered for the head job next season.
“I would love to have this job long term,” he said. “It has been a dream of mine to be able to coach young men. Knowing Shane Bautch and having Jay Bryant as my head coach in high school, I know what it takes for a high school team to be successful. I know what steps to take. Having those guys to reach out to about coaching is also pretty cool. I’m never too proud to take advice from guys like that when it comes to varsity basketball.”
Lindsey said he sees Beloit basketball on the way back after suffering through several rough seasons.
“I see the younger kids, the seventh and eighth graders, getting more involved with coaches and I see their parents stepping up for their kids,” he said. “That’s what Beloit needs. I want to teach these guys the basics of high school basketball. But no matter if it is me or someone else next season I hope it is someone who cares about Beloit basketball and will hold the kids accountable.”