BELOIT—To say this is a busy time of year for the Beloit Memorial soccer team would be an extreme understatement.
The Purple Knights, playing their second game in as many nights, tied cross-state rival Hononegah 2-2 Wednesday afternoon at Jacobson Field.
The Knights’ won’t have much time to dwell on the 2-0 lead they couldn’t maintain. They will take to the road to take on Waupun Thursday before heading to Big Foot Friday and Evansville Saturday afternoon.
It might not be an ideal schedule, but head coach Brian Denu said he’d take a busy schedule over an idle one any day.
“It’s definitely good to be able to compete,” Denu said. “We had a tough game last night, and I spread out the minutes as well as I could. You could tell today that some of our starters were dragging a little bit, and I’m sure I’ll get back to using a lot of guys for the rest of this week.”
Denu said that he might have scheduled the season differently if he knew then what he knows now.
“When we were putting the schedule together, we didn’t know there would be a postseason,” Denu said. “So we just stacked up as many games as we could so the team could get the most out of the experience. Now that I know there is a postseason, we’re going to have to be smart about how we play, and make sure that we’re playing our best soccer when the postseason comes around. We have a bracket that doesn’t include any of the Madison schools, so all of the games are very winnable.”
The Knights’ first two goals came courtesy of Omar Munoz. Holding a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead, the Knights saw the advantage get cut in half when Hononegah’s Owen Ivanuck found the back of the net.
Beloit Memorial goalie Leonzo Melendrez touched the ball just outside the box in the 60th minute, leading to a free kick goal by Thomas Ptacin to tie the game.
It appeared as though the Knights got the break they needed when a Hononegah handball inside the goalie box led to a penalty kick. But Johnny Leon missed his attempt to the right to keep the game knotted in the 71st minute.
“We just can’t find enough consistency,” Denu said. “If we would have played the way we played last night (a loss to Middleton), we would’ve won easily. We’re having a lot of trouble in the back end right now. We keep encouraging them to head the ball, and the ball is just on the ground too much. We need to find some people that aren’t afraid to get in there and be aggressive.”
Indians coach Nic Haab said he was pleased with the way his team played.
“This team never stops fighting,” Haab said. “We were down by two goals last night and came back to win. So I was really happy with the way we kept competing and never gave in.”
Haab’s next couple of weeks are no walk in the park, either.
“We’ve got 12 days left, and have games in six of them,” Haab said. “I definitely want to make sure that everyone gets some playing time, but we really wanted to put our best foot forward today, because we have a lot of respect for the rivalry that we’ve built up with Beloit Memorial.”
The Indians will be back on the pitch Thursday at Rockford Jefferson.
Wednesday’s boxscore
Hononegah 1 1—2
Beloit Memorial 2 0 —2
Scoring
BM: Munoz (Denu), 10:54
BM: Munoz (Denu), 18:37
H: Ivanuck, 34:41
H: Ptacin, 60:17.
Shots on goal: H 8, BM 5; Saves: H, Kastner 3, BM, Melendrez 4