BELOIT – Senior Nights are meant to be memorable, but Saturday’s surpassed anything Jameson Flanagan could have hoped for.
The senior goaltender stopped 45 shots and helped Beloit Memorial withstand a pressure-packed third period to post an exciting 6-5 upset of rival Janesville at the Edwards Ice Arena.
“This feels great, my biggest win ever definitely,” Flanagan said. “We haven’t beaten Janesville since I was a freshman. It was stressful, but we found a way. That’s all that matters. I don’t care how hard I had to work.”
“Senior night, rivalry game and first time in these uniforms and our goalie stands on his head making saves,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “It was a big night for us. We’ve had more wins this year than last year, but we were lacking that signature win against a big-time opponent until now.”
The Bluebirds have one of the Big Eight's most potent offenses, but they couldn’t catch the stubborn Purple Knights, who finally posted a victory in the conference after several near-misses.
Not that Janesville made it easy. Down 5-3 heading to the third period, the Bluebirds trimmed Beloit’s lead to a goal when Tyler Steuck was able to slip the puck behind Flanagan with 14:21 left to play.
It took just 18 seconds for Beloit’s Payton Whalen to answer with an assist from Jayden Piccione.
“That goal was huge,” Hoey said. “We’ve been there before where we score and then we give up a goal on the next shift and lose our momentum. Getting that goal at that point was really key.”
How important Whalen’s goal was became obvious when Skyler Swearingen scored for Janesville to leave Beloit 5 minutes and 19 seconds to try to sweat out a one-goal lead.
Flanagan contributed several fine saves and eventually, in the final 49 seconds, the Knights had five straight faceoffs on defense. On each, Beloit’s Whalen was able to win it and the Knights immediately cleared the puck, aiming at an empty Janesville net. Instead, they got an icing call and a few precious seconds came off the clock until finally time expired without Janesville having an opportunity to get off a clear shot. The Knights mobbed Flanagan in celebration.
“(Janesville's Jake) Schaffner and Steuck are two of the best players in the state,” Flanagan said. “We played well on defense and Max Allen played phenomenal. I think this game we were really locked in. We earned it.”
Janesville slipped to 14-6-0 overall and 5-4-0 in the Big Eight. Head coach Nick English wasn’t surprised with the effort he saw from the Knights (6-12-0, 1-10-0).
“Beloit has been playing some good hockey lately,” he said. “They’re always going to play with a lot of intensity and they’re well-coached. This is always a great atmosphere and an emotional game. Unfortunately we let some of our emotions get the best of us.”
The Bluebirds were whistled for 13 penalties, including a pair for misconduct. Beloit had nine penalties of its own.
“When they got something we tried to skate away,” Flanagan said. “This was one of our better games being able to do that.”
The game was tied 2-2 after the first period. Janesville’s Schaffner scored first and Beloit had the next two goals, by Nathan Anastansi and Max Allen. The Bluebirds tied it on a goal by Ian Perkins.
The second period belonged to the Knights as they outscored Janesville 3-1. Dylan Naugle made it 3-2 and then Jayden Piccione 4-2 with a power-play goal. Janesville cut it to 4-3, but another power-play goal by Max Allen gave Beloit its two-goal cushion heading to the third period.
Janesville goalie Jaicy Campbell matched Flanagan with 45 saves.
“Our season isn’t over,” English said. “We still have another week of the regular season and we’re excited to put this one behind us and tune up for the playoffs.”
• BOXSCORE:
BELOIT 6, JANESVILLE 5
Janesville...2 1 2 – 5
Beloit…….,2 3 1 – 6
FIRST PERIOD: J, Schaffner (unassisted), 7:10; BM, Anastasi (S. Rowald), 13:00; BM, Max Allen (Whalen), 14:39 (pp); J, Perkins (Swearingen), 15:14.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Naugle (Max Allen),2:30; BM, Piccione (Whalen), 5:13 (pp); J, Perkins (unassisted), 5:13 (pp); BM, Max Allen, 14:36 (pp).
THIRD PERIOD: J, Stueck (unassisted), 2:399 (sh); BM, Whalen (Piccione), 2:57 (pp); J, Swearingen (Steuck), 11:41 (pp).
Saves: Janesville (Campbell) 12-16-17-45; Beloit (Flanagan) 19-10-16-45. Penalties: Janesville 13, Beloit 9.