BELOIT—Those who don’t know Tyler Katalin and his pals on the Beloit Memorial hockey team might think they’d be counting the days to the end of season.
After all, the Purple Knights are only 3-16 for the season.
They got an unscheduled day off on Saturday when officials couldn’t be found for a non-conference home game. So what did they do? Played a couple of hours of “pond hockey” on the man-made rink at Vernon Park Saturday afternoon.
“(Goalie) Jameson (Flanagan) kind of put it out there to the team and everyone responded,” Katalin said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Despite losing their first 15 games, the Purple Knights never tossed in the towel.
“It was definitely a struggle at the start, but we fought through it and stuck together,” Katalin said. “We practiced harder and did morning workouts to try to gain some strength and get better as a team. Later in the season, we’re starting to play how we need to.”
There were plenty of reasons for the early frustration. The Knights were coming off a strange COVID19-wracked 2020-21 season in which Edwards Ice Arena was closed for much of it and the high school team ended up playing as a club team playing through the Beloit Youth Hockey Association.
So in addition to some graduation losses, two of the team’s stronger players (Gavin Jensen, Connor Evans) elected to play for another club team this season (Milwaukee Admirals Juniors) rather than take the chance of COVID shutting Beloit down again.
The Knights came to rely even more on players just transitioning to high school hockey for the first time.
“We have some guys who are younger and smaller, but when we ask them to step up and play, they do,” Katalin said. “I think as seniors we’ve been trying to set an example for them by playing hard and hopefully they look up to us.”
First-year head coach James Hoey says Katalin obviously takes that role seriously.
“Tyler is the engine that drives that team,” Hoey said. “He gives it 110 percent every shift on the ice. After every game, he’s just gassed. He’s a great defenseman with speed and a great shot, too.”
Katalin said it’s important to play game speed at all times.
“I try to do it in practice because that’s the pace these young guys are going to see in games,” the senior said. “The tempo in high school hockey is a lot quicker than in youth hockey or jayvee hockey. Everything is so much faster.”
After going 0-15, the Knights then won 4-2 on the road against the Madison La Follette/East co-op and picked up victories over Cedarburg (2-0) and Stoughton (3-1).
“We’re definitely getting shots on net now,” Katalin said. “Beginning the season, that was an area we really struggled. The scores of the game showed it. Now we’re hanging with teams and it’s because we’re getting a lot more shots.”
Katalin leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and four assists for 14 points.
“I’m a defenseman, but the forwards are doing a good job feeding me the puck and if I get it I;m not afraid to shoot it. Most of my goals have come from either me just rushing the puck in or getting shots off from the point.”
The Knights will host Madison West Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will also host Milton Thursday. Beloit will open WIAA regional play on Feb. 15. As the No. 12 seed the Knights will play No. 5 Muskego Co-op at 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Park Ice Arena.
“This will be the end of the line for me as far as hockey goes,” he said. “I’d like to go out with a few more Ws.”