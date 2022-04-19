Beloit Memorial golfers win in Madison By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder shot a 74 for medalist honors and Beloit Memorial’s boys golf team won a triangular at the Odana Hills Golf Course.The Purple Knights finished with a 332 score, followed by Sun Prairie (334) and Madison West (336).Beloit’s other golfers were Kai Wong (84), Conner Churchill (84) and Liam Flanagan (91). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial High School honor roll Beloit teacher Sharon Straub retires after 40 years in education Edgerton man who died in tree mishap identified Duane and Donna ((Bryant)) Hanaman Armed robbery reported at Beloit restaurant Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime