MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder shot a 74 for medalist honors and Beloit Memorial’s boys golf team won a triangular at the Odana Hills Golf Course.

The Purple Knights finished with a 332 score, followed by Sun Prairie (334) and Madison West (336).

Beloit’s other golfers were Kai Wong (84), Conner Churchill (84) and Liam Flanagan (91).

