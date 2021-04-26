MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys golf team placed 11th out of 16 teams in Monday’s Edgewood Invitational, held at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Purple Knights were again led by Griffin Oberneder, who finished tied for ninth place with an 83. Kai Wong shot a 91, Alex Hoey shot a 98 and Connor Churchill finished with a 102 on the par-72 course.
Middleton’s team total of 325 bested second-place Edgewood by three strokes. Alec Sosnowski of Middleton took home medalist with a 78.
The Knights will be back on the course Thursday in Madison.
• SOCCER: The Beloit Memorial boys soccer team took care of business Tuesday night, shutting out Janesville Parker 10-0.
The Knights led 6-0 at halftime and scored four more times in the second half to complete the contest.
Scoring their first ever varsity goals were Rogelio Escalera, Hector Velasquez and Pablo Guzman. Omar Munoz had another big game, scoring five goals, while Johnny Leone added a pair.
Baylor Denu had a pair of assists to tie him atop the state assist leaderboard.
The Knights will be back in action Tuesday when they play at Janesville Craig.
• BASEBALL: The Hononegah baseball team found its first taste of NIC-10 baseball to be to its liking as the Indians blew out Rockford East 22-0 Monday afternoon.
The Indians scored four runs in the first, eight in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth frame before the game was ended early due to the lopsided score.
Scott Porter got the start on the mound for the Indians and allowed just one hit while striking out nine E-Rabs.
Noah Goddard went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, while Ryan Anderson went 3-for-3 to pace the 17-hit attack.
The Indians will face East again, this time at home, Wednesday afternoon.
• SOFTBALL: In a showdown of NIC-10 contenders, Harlem senior pitcher Cheyenne Nietz held Hononegah in check in a 5-2 victory at the Harlem Community Center Monday.
Nietz pitched a six-hitter and carried a shutout into the seventh before Hononegah’s Sierra Armstrong belted a two-run homer.
The Valparaiso recruit walked one and struck out 12. She was backed by home runs by the Huskies’ Ezmeralda Albright and Makayla Howard. Braxton Brown took the loss for the Indians (4-2).
LINESCORE:
Hononegah….000 000 02—2-6-0
Harlem………100 040 0x—5-9-0
Pitching: Hono, Brown (5.0 inn., 8 hits, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Armstrong (1.0, 1 hit, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Har, Nietz (7 inn., 6 hits, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO). W—Nietz. L—Brown.
Leading hitters: Clutter 1x3, 1 run, Armstrong 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. Har, Schwanke 3x4, 2 runs; Swanson 2x3, Howard 1x2, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Clutter. HR: Armstrong, Howard, Albright.