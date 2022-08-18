Beloit Memorial golfer Sarah Ramsden third in Big Eight Quad meet in Madison. By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. – Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden finished third out of nine varsity golfers competing in a Big Eight Conference Quad meet at Yahara Hills Golf Course.Ramsden shot an 81. She trailed only Middleton’s Vivian Cressman and Ellen Close, who each shot 74.The Cardinals were the lone school to field a complete team. Ramsden is Beloit’s lone golfer while Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette also fielded incomplete teams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Chevy Nomad not your typical station wagon OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Officials investigating South Beloit worker death Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in Beloit School District paid internship program offers students work experience Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime