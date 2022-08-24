BELOIT—Sarah Ramsden is a nice kid who smiles a lot and says “Hi” to just about everybody she meets.
She’s anything but a loner.
Except when she’s playing golf. After all, the junior is the sole member of the Beloit Memorial High School girls team this fall.
Not that the team had great numbers her sophomore year. She and senior Olivia Cronin were the Purple Knights' dynamic duo.
“With Olivia playing I at least had someone to practice with and someone to go to matches with,” Ramsden said Wednesday. “We never could compete as a team because we didn’t have enough girls, but it was still fun. This is different. There’s no camaraderie now, except with Coach (Tod Clarey).”
Now she’s an army of one.
She’s certainly doing her best. Wednesday, she tied Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson with a top score of 74 at a sunny Big Eight Conference triangular meet at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
“Sarah had her ‘A’ game today,” Clarey said. “On the front nine her chipping and putting kept her at even par. On the back nine she did not miss a fairway or green until hole 18.
“Her swing was in great temp and she trusted her shot selection and executed all round except for the last hole. She had a very gold round statistically and score-wise. It was a great round to build on as we move forward.
Ramsden said she enjoyed playing with the Craig junior.
“Mya is probably a more serious basketball player and played a lot of AAU ball over the summer,” Ramsden said. “But she’s also a really good golfer and hits the ball farther than I do. At the end of the day, I just have to play my game. I hit it straight and I can scramble around the greens and that really helps.”
Ramsden, who started playing golf in the fifth grade, has worked hard on improving her game.
“I got involved in the Beloit Junior Golf Association and I was a part of that program every summer,” she said. “Now I help out there. I think that was a source to keep me going until I realized golf was really a sport I liked, I wanted to stick with and get better at.”
She currently works with swing coach Travis Becker and credits her father, Michael, as being a strong contributor to her success.
“He says he’s a better caddie than he is a golfer,” Ramsden said. “He walks along a lot when I play and helps me out.”
Ramsden has gotten off to a good start so far this season.
“Recently my short game has been very good and today on the front nine I made four up-and-downs to save par,” she said. “That really helped my game. I think my chipping and putting have come a long way and are definitely stronger. My irons and my driver could always be a little straighter, a little better, but I’m pretty happy with where I am.”
With qualifying for the WIAA State Meet her ultimate goal this year, Ramsden said she has focused on playing in a number of junior tournaments over the summer.
“I practiced pretty much every day and I pushed myself a lot,” she said. “The tournaments are to turn up the pressure and to gain some more confidence. I really want to go to state and I know I’m going to have to play very well at sectionals to do it.”
Ramsden said there are some younger female golfers on the horizon.
“Maybe I can inspire some younger people to play,” she said. “I also plan on volunteering to help out with younger girls golf programs. Hopefully we can build this up so that they have a full team to play on and have the same experiences I’ve had playing golf.”
– While Beloit didn’t compete as a team, Verona edged Janesville Craig 403-397. While Ramsden and Nicholson took the top two spots, Verona took the next four. There was a rather large dropoff as third-place Lily Haessig shot a 96 and only one other golfer broke 100.