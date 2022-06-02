BELOIT—Kai Wong’s musical talent may have gotten in the way of his golfing season this spring, but the Beloit Memorial junior sure was able to get back into the swing Wednesday afternoon.
“That was by far the best round of my life,” Wong said as his round of 72 at The Legend at Bergamont course tied him for second in the Oregon Sectional and advanced him into the WIAA State Championships next Monday and Tuesday. “Everything was going well. Short game, drives, irons, all parts of my game were dialed in.”
State will be held at Blackwolf Run Meadows Course.in Kohler. Wong hasn’t played there before, but will get in a practice round on Sunday. He just hopes he likes it half as much as Bergamont.
“It’s my favorite course now,” Wong said. “It is so pure and everything is in great condition.”
Wong played in nine of 13 matches for the Purple Knights this spring, missing one due to a family commitment and three others while he accompanied the Beloit Memorial jazz band to the week-long Essentially Ellington event in New York. Wong is an accomplished pianist.
Of course he’s also a heck of a golfer.
“Kai is a very gifted musician as well as a very naturally gifted athlete,” Beloit head coach Tod Clarey said. “Unfortunately we lost him for a few matches, but we are excited that he has this opportunity to golf at state as a junior.”
Clarey wasn’t surprised by Wong’s terrific sectional round.
“He has been a very solid No. 2,” the coach said. “(No. 1) Griffin (Oberneder) averaged 77.8 and Kai averaged 79.7. I was waiting for a day like Wednesday. I knew he had it in him. The past two weeks he has been striking the ball much more consistently and his short game really came on. We did a lot of short game practice and it really clicked for him.”
Clarey said Wong played well during his practice round and he noticed how confident he was heading into Wednesday.
“I know he was really comfortable with the course and he was very confident about what was to come,” Clarey said. “He played a rock steady round. He doesn’t get real high or low. He is one of the steadier players I’ve had. I think he really felt it and ended up striking the ball sound. He made some clutch birdie putts, too.”
Wong said he dropped two in the 30-40 foot range.
“They were both on par-3s on the front nine,” he said.
Clarey said he has played the course at state in the past and said, “it is going to be a great challenge. There are some open fairways and there are some tight nooks and crannies. You need to have some precision in where you place the ball. Kai will need to strike the ball like has the last couple of rounds when he’s keeping it in play and rely on what he can do around the greens.”
Wong said he is trying to be realistic about his chances.
“I am glad to have the opportunity to play there,” he said. “It’s one of the nicest courses in the state. I really want to play well and I don’t know if I have any chance to win it or place high, but I would like to finish in the upper half, maybe even top 10.”
“If he can play as steady as he did Wednesday he can be sniffing the top 10 easily,” Clarey said. “It’s two days and if you have a great first day you have to follow it up with a great day two. That’s the toughest thing to do, repeat a great day one.”
Beloit nearly had two golfers at state. Oberneder finished in a tie for seventh at 77, one stroke away from a potential playoff. He had reached state last year, finishing 13th (76-75).
“Griffin struck the ball so well,” Clarey said. “It was his best ball-striking day of the season. Unfortunately his short game wasn’t there and that’s uncharacteristic of Griffin. He had one double bogey on a double break and he couldn’t get putts to fall. He ended up being one shot away from a three-way playoff to go to state. It was tough to see that happen to him, but that’s the nature of golf. It isn’t always fair.”