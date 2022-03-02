BELOIT—Beloit Memorial junior goaltender Jameson Flanagan received honorable mention on the 2021-22 Big Eight Boys Hockey Team.
The Purple Knights did have one other connection to the team. John Mauermann, who was a goalie himself for Beloit Memorial and led the team to the WIAA state championship in 1999, was named Coach of the Year after leading the Janesville Bluebirds to a 14-10 record and a three-way tie for second place in the Big Eight.
Mauermann retired from teaching and coaching at the semester. He had two players earn All-Big Eight honors: Craig juniors Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck.
Madison Memorial senior Sam Knight was named Player of the Year.
• SECOND TEAM: Forwards—Sammy Contrucci, sr., Memorial; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Luxford, jr., Sun Prairie; Anthony Heinrichs, sr., Verona. Defensemen—Caden Feinstein, soph., Memorial; David Dina, soph. Verona; Carson Lindell, sr., Verona. Goalie—Cam Haynes, jr., Middleton.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Forwards—Elijah Elmer, jr., Memorial; Quinn Smith, fr., West; Tyler Rauls, jr., Sun Prairie; Ian Perkins, jr., Janesville; Easton Simpson, sr., Verona; Vince Kalscheur, soph., Middleton; Simon Kuhlow, jr., East/La Follette. Defensemen—Warner Frey, jr., West; Jacob Holifelder, sr., Sun Prairie; Lucas Young, jr., Janesville; Cole Craighill, jr., East/La Follette. Goalie—Jameson Flanagan, jr., Beloit; Noah McCrary, sr., Sun Prairie; Jaicy Campbell, jr., Janesville; Owen Hebgen, sr., Verona.
• FINAL STANDINGS: Verona 14-0; Janesville 9-5; Middleton 9-5; Madison Memorial 9-5; Sun Prairie 8-6; Madison West 5-9; Beloit Memorial 1-13; Madison East/La Follette 1-13.