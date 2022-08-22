BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team is coming off a tough 2021 season where it went 4-23 and was winless against teams with a winning record.
The Purple Knights have worked hard this offseason to turn that around, and it all starts with team rapport.
“We all have a lot of chemistry this year,” junior setter Andrea Sala said. “Everything has been going pretty decent this offseason, and I see a lot of potential.”
Head coach Kim Gamble said that a lot of the team’s rapport came organically as COVID-19 caused players to miss games, allowing JV members to make brief appearances with the varsity squad.
“The girls all knew each other coming in,” she said. “The chemistry has come pretty naturally. And as we start to develop the starting lineup, we’ll give them lots of time to play together.”
Gamble has been mixing in different starting lineups during practices, and she continued to do that in scrimmages Monday morning against Palmyra-Eagle and Delavan-Darien.
“Our junior class has seen a huge bump in growth,” Gamble said. “And I’m really looking forward to that. I see a lot of competition for who’s going to get those starting roles on the net. There is a lot of potential coming up and a lot of experience coming back from the junior class. We’re really working on building confidence moving forward.”
Sala will be a key part of Beloit’s lineup as she prepares to be the starting setter this season.
“She’s continuing to work on decision making,” Gamble said. “But she’s been really strong coming in. She is kind of a silent leader right now, and she’ll continue to work on that, but the girls trust in her. And she’ll continue to develop as she gets to know her hitters better.”
Sala said that she has been working this offseason to help settle into the role.
“I’m basically trying to use my hands more often,” she said. “(I’m also working on) making better decisions, just getting to the ball a little bit better.”
Sala added that junior libero Liberty Wyss will be another impactful player on the court.
“She’s really good,” Sala said. “She passes a perfect ball with no spin on it. We have an outside that is so good, and she’s consistent. She makes good decisions.”
Wyss didn’t see a lot of playing time last season but, like Sala, she has put in the offseason work to prepare herself for a bigger role.
“She’s reading the ball much better this year,” Gamble said. “She will go after anything and put herself on the floor until she picks it up. You just know she’s going to be there.”
Sala said that better communication will help the team improve on last season, and Gamble added that Memorial will have a more well-rounded offense.
“(Junior outside hitter/middle blocker) Allie Gustafson’s all-around game and defense was a surprise for us coming in, and we’re excited to see that develop. (Junior middle blocker) Anna James has been a force, her speed on the net will help us.”
This will be the Purple Knights last season in the tough Big Eight Conference as the school transitions into the Southern Lakes Conference next year.
Gamble wants to make the final ride a memorable one.
“The team goal is to move up through the conference,” she said. “That’s attainable for us. I’m ready to surprise some people this season.”